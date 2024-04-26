;
Diner shocked after getting billed S$2,090 instead of S$20.90 for steak

ByAnna Maria Romero

April 26, 2024

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media to express his “extreme disappointment” after recently being billed incorrectly at a restaurant. Not only was his bill off by more than S$2,000, but when he approached the staff to rectify the situation, he did not get the help he needed.

On the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Wednesday (24 Apr), 林致豪 wrote that he ordered a ribeye steak at Common Grill by COLLIN’S, a chain of outlets that serves Western food.

“On April 23, 2024, I visited your establishment and ordered a ribeye steak, which was priced at $20.90. However, upon reviewing my bill, I discovered that I had been overcharged by $2000 for the ribeye steak,” the post author wrote.

He posted photos of his receipt from the restaurants and from NETS Pay. The bill from the Common Grill at Geylang showed that he had a medium order of “pure south ribeye” with spaghetti aglio olio and no vegetables, with the total indicated as S$20.90.

The NETS Pay receipt, meanwhile, showed that he had been billed S$2,020.90.

When he noticed the error, he “immediately” told the F & B staff about the discrepancy, and was told that he needed to wait two weeks for a refund to be given to him.

“However, I found this unacceptable and requested a resolution on the spot. Despite my insistence, I was made to wait for one and a half hours, only to be told that nothing could be done without the manager’s approval,” the post author added.

He wrote that the staff took his contact information and told him they would give him an answer by the following day, 24 Apr. But even after office hours that day, he had not heard back from the eatery’s management.

“I implore you to understand that while $2000 may seem insignificant to your business, it represents a significant portion of my income.

“I request prompt action to rectify this situation and restore my faith in Common Grill by COLLIN’s. Failure to do so will regrettably compel me to escalate this matter further,” added the post author.

Netizens commenting on the post expressed sympathy for 林致豪 and added that a NETS Pay transaction can be voided on the same day.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to the post author as well as to Common Grill by COLLIN’s for further comment. /TISG

