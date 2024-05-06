The music sensation NewJeans is captivating audiences worldwide with their latest pre-release music video, “Bubble Gum.

According to the latest YouTube rankings, NewJeans’ “Bubble Gum” has dominated the Korean music scene, claiming the top spots on the weekly popular music video and popular song charts.

Global influence

Despite being released before their official comeback, “Bubble Gum” hints at NewJeans’ global influence. It’s part of their upcoming double single, “How Sweet,” slated for release on the 24th.

Unlike typical performance-focused videos, “Bubble Gum” stands out for its lyrical visual beauty and storytelling, reflecting NewJeans’ musical sensibility rather than choreography.

Pure charm

The video captures the members’ pure charm, featuring scenes of camaraderie, laughter, and carefree dancing by the sea, evoking a nostalgic summer vibe.

Objects like camcorders, VHS tapes, and bubblegum add to the retro sentiment, appealing to a broad audience with their nostalgic allure.

NewJeans’ collaboration teaser with global pop artist Murakami Takashi for their Japanese debut in June has also stirred excitement. It resembles a piece of pop art and raises anticipation for their upcoming album.

Attention from fans and critics

With their unique music and planning, NewJeans is setting a new standard in K-pop, garnering attention from fans and critics alike.

NewJeans is poised for further success on the global stage. Next month, it is scheduled to release double singles in Korea and Japan and host a fan meeting at the Tokyo Dome.

NewJeans is a hot new K-pop girl group that debuted in July 2022 under ADOR, a sub-label of HYBE Labels.

Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein are members of NewJeans. They’re known for their fresh and youthful concept and musical style, which incorporates sounds from the 1990s and 2000s.