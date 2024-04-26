;
Featured News Property Uncategorized

Tsingshan Holding Group Xiang Guangda’s daughter buys GCB worth S$84 million at Bin Tong Park

ByMary Alavanza

April 26, 2024

SINGAPORE: Xiang Yangyang, the daughter of Xiang Guangda, the prominent figure behind Tsingshan Holding Group Co. – the world’s largest nickel and stainless steelmaker, has recently purchased a good class bungalow (GCB) in Singapore.

She acquired an expansive GCB worth S$84 million at Bin Tong Park, spanning 2,612 square metres (or 28,111 square feet), according to property records seen by Bloomberg News.

The Edge Singapore reported that according to the person familiar with the matter, the purchase was finalised in mid-April. The identity of the informant, citing privacy concerns, remains undisclosed.

Despite attempts to get a response, Xiang, who is a Singaporean citizen as per property records, has remained silent regarding her latest real estate acquisition. Similarly, Tsingshan Holding Group Co. has yet to issue a statement on the matter.

Xiang Yangyang’s acquisition is among a select few transactions that have injected vitality into Singapore’s luxury property market. These coveted properties, often referred to as good class bungalows, have encountered challenges due to escalating interest rates and an ongoing investigation into money laundering activities.

See also  Singapore oil tycoon OK Lim lists Tanglin Hill GCB for S$43M amid legal issues

However, amidst this market turbulence, astute investors have seized the opportunity presented. Notable examples include the wife of Forrest Li, co-founder of Sea Ltd., who recently acquired a mansion for S$42.5 million. Additionally, a scion from Singapore’s preeminent banking family has also made a foray into the property market with a GCB worth S$39.5 million.

Reports from The Business Times indicate that Xiang Yangyang’s newly acquired residence was previously owned by Nitin Sibal, a former hedge fund manager with interests in software and application development. Sibal purchased the land on which the mansion stands for S$37.6 million in 2020. /TISG

Read also: Prices for Good Class Bungalows and luxury apartments in Singapore are holding steady amid sales volume decline

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Featured News Home News Sports

Heavy lifter: Minister Shanmugam breaks his own personal record deadlifting 65kg 102 times at Chong Pang Fitness Fiesta

November 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

Diner says she found a cockroach in her bowl of soup, while the eatery manager says, “We don’t know if it came from our shop”

November 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

Yet another woman body-blocks vehicle at JB checkpoint to allow SG-registered vans to cut in

November 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Asia Relationships

Man juggles 1 wife and 4 lovers who are all unaware they are sharing the same man under the same housing complex for 4 years

November 6, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Singapore leads Asia-Pacific in life sciences investments in 2024

November 6, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News Sports

Heavy lifter: Minister Shanmugam breaks his own personal record deadlifting 65kg 102 times at Chong Pang Fitness Fiesta

November 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Singapore to boost early childhood care with 40,000 new facilities by 2029

November 6, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.