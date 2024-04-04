Property

UOB CEO’s daughter buys GCB worth S$39.5M from ex-Keppel CEO

ByMary Alavanza

April 4, 2024

SINGAPORE: Ms Grace Wee Jingsi (known as Grant now), the youngest child of United Overseas Bank (UOB) CEO Wee Ee Cheong, has purchased a good class bungalow (GCB) at Ford Avenue.

The Edge Singapore reports that the GCB, worth S$39.5 million, is located on Ford Avenue. It is co-owned by Mr Choo Chiau Beng, the ex-CEO of the infrastructure giant Keppel and Singapore’s non-resident ambassador in Brazil.

Bloomberg News reported on the information in the property filings, which were lodged by the end of March. Records indicate that Mr Choo acquired the 19,500-square-foot (1,810-square-metre) residence in 2007.

The transaction unfolds against the backdrop of a sluggish high-end property market in Singapore, particularly influenced by a major money laundering scandal and the imposition of high-interest rates in 2023.

Data from CBRE Group Inc. suggests that last year witnessed the lowest volume of transactions in the good-class bungalow market since 1996.

Still, these properties, numbering around 2,800, remain highly coveted among the ultra-rich. The March acquisition has a substantial price tag, more than double the value of a slightly larger mansion sold in the area back in 2019 for US$17 million.

See also  CEO of TikTok, Chew Shou Zi, Buys Good Class Bungalow in Singapore for S$86 million

The purchase also triggers speculation about the future of the Wee family’s colossal fortune, estimated at US$10.6 billion (approx. S$14.33 billion).

Following patriarch Wee Cho Yaw’s passing in February, attention now turns to the distribution of the family’s wealth.

Ms Grace’s father, Mr Wee Ee Cheong, the CEO of United Overseas Bank (UOB), is the wealthiest among Mr Wee Cho Yaw’s children, boasting a net worth of US$4.6 billion (approx. S$6.22 billion), as per Bloomberg estimates.

Ms Grace Wee, transitioning from her former role as a consultant at Boston Consulting Group, now oversees a wellness club in Singapore.

She isn’t involved in UOB’s banking operations like her two brothers. Despite media inquiries, Ms Grace has not commented on the recent property acquisition. /TISG

Read also: Prices for Good Class Bungalows and luxury apartments in Singapore are holding steady amid sales volume decline

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Property

Singapore real estate market on edge: Will buyers embrace new Plus flats with stricter conditions?

October 12, 2024 Gemma Iso
Property

Singapore GCB on Nassim Road listed for record S$308 million after two failed sale attempts

October 11, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Property

September rate cut boosts Singapore property investment by 24.8% QoQ to S$8.3B

October 11, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Featured News In the Hood

Why Aunty put her trolley bag on bus seat? — Singaporeans divided about an elderly woman scolding passengers wanting to sit beside her

October 15, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Business

Payment delays among Singapore companies drop to three-year low

October 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Lifestyle

“Govt/God will take care of us” — 60yo parents tell their son when he advised to reduce expenses since “cost of living has risen dramatically”

October 15, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid’s employer wants to marry her, but his son disapproves, asks how he can “safeguard dad’s wealth; will, CPF, bank savings and property”

October 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.