Featured News Property

Sea CEO Forrest Li’s wife to buy GCB on Gallop Road for S$42.5M

ByMary Alavanza

April 23, 2024
Forrest Li

SINGAPORE: Tech billionaire Mr Forrest Li’s wife, Ms Ma Liqian, will acquire a prime piece of real estate in one of Singapore’s most sought-after neighbourhoods despite a subdued luxury property market, The Edge Singapore reports.

Documents obtained by Bloomberg News reveal that Ms Ma Liqian has initiated the process of purchasing the good-class bungalow (GCB) on Gallop Road for a hefty S$42.5 million.

This luxurious abode is nestled on a sprawling 1,552-square-metre (16,706-square-foot) plot, offering ample space and exclusivity.

Mr Li also owns a parcel of land next to the mansion, which is near the Singapore Botanic Gardens, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. According to records, the land was acquired in 2019.

While the majority (80%) of Singaporeans reside in government-subsidised housing, the elite class vies for these prestigious bungalows renowned for their rarity and expansive size.

This transaction comes against a cooling luxury property market backdrop, partly attributed to Singapore’s largest money laundering scandal and elevated interest rates.

See also  Singapore’s luxury housing market rebounds in H1, prime condo sales up 28%

However, recent activity suggests a glimmer of resurgence, with notable sales including a S$36 million transaction at Cornwall Gardens and another mansion on Ford Avenue fetching S$39.5 million, purchased by a scion of the Wee family, Singapore’s wealthiest banking dynasty.

Mr Forrest Li, a China-born entrepreneur, amassed his fortune primarily through his stake in Sea Ltd., the largest internet company in Southeast Asia.

While his wealth endured a setback during the recent tech downturn, it rebounded following Sea Ltd.’s attainment of its first full-year profit post-listing.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Mr Li’s net worth currently stands at US$3.8 billion (S$5.18 billion). /TISG

Read also: UOB CEO’s daughter buys GCB worth S$39.5M from ex-Keppel CEO

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Featured News SG Politics

Workers’ Party launches tribute documentary to Hougang in time for its 67th anniversary

November 3, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | Labubu (monster) vs Laobu (mother): What’s wrong with spending money on both?

November 3, 2024 Letters to the Editor
Featured News Lifestyle

Even with S$10K/month income, SG couple with 4yo daughter say they can’t afford to have more kids due to Singapore’s high cost of living

November 3, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Opinion Sense And Nonsense

The four-day work week dream

November 3, 2024 Tan Bah Bah
Featured News SG Politics

Workers’ Party launches tribute documentary to Hougang in time for its 67th anniversary

November 3, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
In the Hood

Tourist says he had “3 incredible days in SG” but the hot weather got him “drenched in sweat” which made it “absolutely miserable”

November 3, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | Labubu (monster) vs Laobu (mother): What’s wrong with spending money on both?

November 3, 2024 Letters to the Editor

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.