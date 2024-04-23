SINGAPORE: The woman who started The Live Turtle and Tortoise Museum of Singapore in Yishun has taken to social media to appeal for help as the number of visitors has dwindled and their savings, which they have been forced to dip into, have depleted.

“This is our very hard truth,” said Ms Connie Tan in videos and posts from last Saturday (April 20). People have tended to be sympathetic toward her and her family, as their post on TikTok has reached over half a million views. Many people have also left messages of support.

@turtlemuseumsg This is our very hard truth… When we first founded Turtle Museum, it meant tremendously to my dad and I as a community project so that we can share the love of turtles to everyone. Today, we’re in trouble… Since the construction of Lor Chencharu started last year, many people had thought that Turtle Museum, along with our neighbour GUI, are closed…🙏🏻 With the rising costs, ongoing construction, dramatic fall in visitors, and mandated to move to the new place, we hope that you can share this video and visit us. Thank you.. #ourhome #truthoflife #ourstory #turtles #tortoise #worldrecord #animallife #loveanimals #exploresg #singaporelife #singaporean #supportus #careforsg ♬ оригинальный звук – Aizh

“When we first founded Turtle Museum, it meant tremendously to my dad and I as a community project so that we can share the love of turtles to everyone. Today, we’re in trouble…,” wrote Ms Tan.

“Since the construction of Lor Chencharu started last year, many people had thought that Turtle Museum, along with our neighbour GUI (Ground-Up Initiative), are closed,” she added.

The video of the museum has proved that they are very much open but with far fewer visitors.

“With the rising costs, ongoing construction, dramatic fall in visitors, and mandated to move to the new place, we hope that you can share this video and visit us. Thank you,” added Ms Tan.

The museum’s founder has used almost all of her retirement savings to fund the new site that the museum needs to move to, and they are still short on funds, AsiaOne reported.

Moreover, the lack of footfall has worsened matters, even though school trips have helped somewhat.

“Please come and visit the turtles; they need your gentle touch,” Ms Tan said in the video.

The museum is generally well-reviewed on sites such as Trip Advisor, with many saying that it’s a good place to bring their children, who enjoy petting and even feeding the turtles and tortoises.

“As my daughter (10 yrs) is obsessed with turtles we went to visit the Live Turtle and Tortoise Museum. Definitely worth a visit. It is not a glamorous venue, but many turtles to see as well as turtles in small Ponds to feed and touch.

Also able to feed and touch, friendly tortoises. My daughter was delighted and wants to go back a second time. Very reasonable entry fee of $10. To get there catch the MRT to Khatib station, and it is about a 10 minute walk from there,” wrote one parent. /TISG

Read also: Littering problem: Plastic cup stuck on Turtle at Ridout Tea Garden