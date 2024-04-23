SINGAPORE: Afifah Munirah Muhammad Azril died on Monday (April 22) in an accident at the junction of Tampines Avenues 1 and 4 that involved a total of six vehicles.

The 17-year-old was with her father, Police Coast Guard officer Muhammad Azril Mahmood, en route to a running event at Temasek Polytechnic. Mr Azril is currently hospitalised for spinal injuries he sustained when a speeding vehicle crashed into a minibus, a van, and three cars, including Mr Azril’s.

Afifah, 17, was a first-year student at Temasek Junior College (TJC). Since her passing, posts have been put up about the young woman, including one from her former teacher at Meridian Primary School, where Afifah had been Head Councillor.

Ms Han Zi Rui wrote her post as a letter to Afifah, expressing her pride in her former student.

“Ms Han wants to share with the world how kind you are towards your peers, how you have shown leadership and service in your schools, how you have overcome challenges with dedication and resilience, and how much respect you have for your teachers and others around you.

You had been a wonderful Head Councillor for your peers and juniors, a blessing for us.

On February 2nd, when you told me that you got into Temasek JC, that made you my junior and I was filled with pride. Even today and tomorrow, I am proud of who you are.

My dear angel, rest in peace. I will always remember your smile and the sound of your laughter. You are dearly missed.”

In February, Afifah was listed among the outstanding graduates of Cedar Girls’ Secondary School.

The school posted a tribute to Afifah on Tuesday morning (April 23), noting that she had been “an esteemed leader for Girl Guides” and adding that the school observed a minute of silence this morning.

“We lost a bright star,” wrote one commenter on the post.

On Temasek Junior College’s Facebook page, a post from April 23 read, “Her Biology and Students’ Council tutor Ms Jean Chong had this to say:

‘Afifah always had a way to light up the classroom, even in the most dreary of afternoons. In addition, her dedication to serve the college and community has led her to serve passionately and enthusiastically in the 48th Students’ Council.’”

It also quoted Ms Elina Abdul Rashid, the teacher-in-charge of the Malay Cultural Society, as saying:

“Afifah was very passionate about Malay culture and whenever she is around, peers always seem to be happy as she always brings with her much laughter and happiness.” /TISG

