Simon Cowell to return to work after brutal accident six weeks ago

Supermodel Heidi Klum said that her America’s Got Talent co-star Simon Cowell will return to work six weeks after a brutal accident. The reality TV show judge was involved in an accident where he injured his back.

Simon Cowell said that he was expected to be part of next week’s finals in Los Angeles on Tuesday and Wednesday. Heidi Klum said, “He is going to come to the finale, but do not tell anyone.”

On August 8, Simon Cowell was nearly paralysed in a bike accident.

His good friend and fellow America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel is shocked at his boss’ recovery and said he is expecting his boss to appear on air. “I would not count out seeing Simon again before his season’s end,” said Howie. It is unclear if Heidi is referring to a video appearance or an actual spot back on the judging panel. The night before, an insider close to Simon played down the comments, saying it was “very unlikely” that Simon will be returning.

Simon’s devoted partner Lauren Silverman has been “by his side” since Simon fell off the back of his powerful e-bike at his Malibu mansion. Simon’s former girlfriend and Lauren’s friend Terri Seymour added: “Lauren has been amazing.” The 60-year-old TV show judge is “upset” about the freak medical drama but is expected to make a full recovery and walk properly soon. Simon fell off his £5k electric bike at his Malibu home, almost severing his spinal cord and paralysing himself in the process.

It was reported that the “impact missed his spinal cord by about a centimetre.” The judge then thanked the nurses and doctors who had been taking care of him since his accident.

“I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages,” he tweeted.

“And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors.

“Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone, Simon.” /TISG