Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian happy to continue with Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Reality star Scott Disick kept a low profile while eating out with his children in Malibu. It has been reported that he wants to continue Keeping Up With The Kardashians for an ‘easy payday.’

According to news reports the reality show about the famous family is slated to conclude in 2021. Scott, 37 was spotted dining with his three children, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7 and Reign, 5 last Friday night. Wearing a tie-dye sweatshirt and light-wash jeans, Scott, who shares his kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian, brought them to Nobu in Malibu.

He was spotted leaving the restaurant with a pair of multi-coloured sneakers and his hands on his eldest’s shoulders, who covered his face with a blue blanket. Scott then changed into a black and white patterned three-quarter button-down. Scott’s younger children were not photographed when the star arrived and left the restaurant. Page Six reported that Scott and Khloe Kardashian were against KUWTK going off the air as they want to continue getting an ‘easy payday.’

Fans of the famous family were shocked then it was announced that the popular reality TV show was ending after its 20th season which recently started filming and will debut on E! in 2021. Insiders shared with Page Six that the family was ‘divided’ into two camps about whether to continue with the show with just Scott and Khloe wanting to continue. Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner wanted to end the show as they realised that it was not the best ‘money-making strategy.’

Insiders said that Scott and Khloe see KUWTK as an ‘easy and reliable payday’ but there was no sign on what Scott’s ex Kourtney or her brother feel about continuing the show. An insider said, “Some of them needed the money more than others.” It is rumoured that Scott and Khloe’s net worth is USD40 million so they are not short of cash. Still, even the family members who were in favour of ending the show would have likely continued had there not been a coronavirus outbreak.

“If it wasn’t for the pandemic, it could have kept going,” said an insider. “But times are changing, and budgets are lower, and people want to move on.” Scott first appeared on the reality TV show with his then-partner Kourtney Kardashian in 2007. In 2015, the couple separated. He starred in his own E! spin-off Flip It Like Disick which is about his house-flipping business. It debuted last year on the network but it has not been renewed for a new season.

Last Saturday, Scott posted photos of his youngest child, showing off the five-year-old’s short mohawk. He captioned the photo, “Covid cuts.”