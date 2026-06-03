It’s not just about pay: Flexible work arrangements rank second among Singapore jobseekers, report finds

SINGAPORE: Salary remains a top priority for job seekers in Singapore, but a recent Ministry of Manpower report found that many workers are also placing greater importance on flexible work arrangements.

As reported by 8world News, human resources experts noted that nearly 90% of white-collar workers now inquire about flexible work arrangements, particularly working from home, flexible working hours, and selecting their own days off. Furthermore, the report stated that vacation benefits are one of the employment factors.

Employees aged 25 to 34 are the ones who value flexible work arrangements as they venture on with their careers. Experts pointed out that job seekers are frequently requesting flexible work arrangements after the pandemic, and many employers have made necessary adjustments to attract talent or retain their employees. However, some companies have not yet offered flexible work arrangements due to company efficiency and costs.

A recent report found that some fresh graduates in Singapore are choosing to hold out for better job opportunities rather than accept roles that fall short of their expectations.

The report also shows that the percentage of companies providing mental health support has increased to 77%. This just shows that employees nowadays are giving more attention to their overall well-being, especially keeping their mental health healthy inside and outside of work.

One factor that might affect the mental health of employees is their workplace culture. There was a report where a Singaporean shared online that his current workplace has a very “we suffer together, we laugh together” kind of energy, that even though the workload can get intense, people still step in to help each other.

On the other hand, he compared this experience to his previous workplace, where the environment felt much colder and more transactional, and there was never any real connection between him and his colleagues.

With this, he curiously asked others if their workplace is toxic or very wholesome, and netizens shared their thoughts and experiences. Read more about the report here.

Other related news

In related employment news, a 27-year-old Singaporean worker recently shared her dilemma over whether to stay in a stable job where she has spent six years building experience or make the leap to a more competitive industry that interests her more. Netizens also weighed in on her situation and offered their advice.

Read more about the news story here.