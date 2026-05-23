‘We suffer together, we laugh together’: Singaporeans share what their workplace culture is really like

SINGAPORE: Workplace culture can seriously shape how people feel about going to work every day. Some offices feel like everyone is suffering together as a team, while others feel more like survival mode, where colleagues keep to themselves and quietly compete with one another.

On Reddit, one Singaporean shared that his current workplace has a very “we suffer together, we laugh together” kind of energy. Even though the workload can get intense, he said people still step in to help each other.

“There’s banter, shared pain, and a sense that nobody is trying to throw you under the bus just to look good,” he wrote.

“It is not perfect, obviously, but at least it feels like people are on the same side.”

He compared it to a previous workplace where the environment felt much colder and more transactional. Despite regular team-building activities organised by HR, he said there was never any real connection between colleagues.

Curious if others felt the same way about their own workplaces, he asked: “How wholesome or toxic is your workplace?”

The question quickly got many Singaporeans sharing their own office experiences.

One commenter recalled how a machine in their department once broke down, forcing everyone to do the work manually. Instead of pushing blame around, the entire team stayed late together to finish everything.

Another Redditor replied: “If no blame game had gone around and if everyone all did their part, then it’s pretty wholesome!”

Others described workplaces that were not especially close-knit, but still comfortable enough to work in.

One person shared, “If someone asks for help we help each other out, but some days I’ll barely say hi to my colleagues. We sometimes have lunch together, though. Very cordial overall and I’m pretty happy about it.”

Not everyone had positive experiences, however.

One commenter claimed their workplace generally functioned well until someone was viewed as incompetent or socially awkward, after which gossip and mocking would start behind the scenes.

Several Redditors also said workplace culture usually reflects whoever is leading the team.

“It all depends on who is on top,” one commenter wrote.

“If the person is chill, then most likely the workplace will be wholesome, but if it’s those stern kind, it is every man for himself.”

At the same time, some people admitted they believe a certain level of toxicity exists in almost every workplace anyway.

Reading through the comments, one thing became pretty clear — many workers care less about flashy company culture campaigns and more about whether the people around them make stressful days easier or harder to get through.