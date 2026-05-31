‘Is job transition still possible in this economy?’: 27yo SG worker seeks advice online

SINGAPORE: Is it really impossible to change careers with all the demands of today’s society? This is the dilemma of a Singaporean worker who is weighing her options as she wants to change her current career amid a crowded economic market.

A 27-year-old Singaporean woman shared on Reddit that she had spent six years in her current industry—real estate/property management—and plans to complete a part-time IT degree this year. With this, she hopes to change jobs within one or two years. She claimed that she is more interested in the field of technology because of the possibilities of career progression, which is more in demand in the market compared to her current industry. However, the woman also acknowledged that the industry in which she wanted to partake is highly competitive, so she is having doubts about her transition.

“I’m unsure whether I should stay in my current job and industry, where I already have six years of solid experience, or try a new industry instead,” she declared.

With this, many netizens shared their thoughts and suggestions in the comments section. One commented that his friend managed to transfer with a well-curated portfolio and continuous upskilling, claiming that it is not an impossible move.

“Not easy, but not impossible. Moving internally in your current company is probably the easiest way to get your foot in the door. Then work 2-3 years before jumping,” another netizen said.

One suggested that she should talk to her current company and transfer her to the IT department. “Have to admit that you need to keep upskilling yourself and put some effort into learning. Be a team player too,” the comment added.

For some, as long as the age bracket of the employee is below 30 years old, it is very possible to change careers. Others also remarked that she would need a lot of luck and chances.

“Yes, it’s possible! However, there might be a pay cut depending on the roles that you are trying to apply for. And the rest is really up to luck and chance,” a comment concluded.

In summary, switching into the field of technology, or any other career for that matter, is not entirely possible if a person is not willing to grow. As long as one leverages on his/her existing strengths and builds adequate experience, it is very feasible to venture into new grounds in the job market.