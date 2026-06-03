Central Asia’s Tamchy SFIT opens first business centre on Lake Issyk-Kul

The Tamchy Special Financial Investment Territory (Tamchy SFIT) has opened its first business centre on the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul as the financial zone moves toward operational launch and resident onboarding.

The 3,850-square-metre facility will house the offices of the management company and includes co-working space, conference halls and meeting rooms. A restaurant and café are expected to open at the site in the coming months.

The opening follows several preparatory steps taken by the territory’s management council, including the establishment of a management company, approval of a development plan and the adoption of an initial regulatory framework. A selection process for the chair and judges of the planned International Centre for Dispute Resolution is also under way.

Tamchy SFIT was established under legislation passed by the Kyrgyz Republic in July 2025 and spans approximately 6,000 hectares along the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul. The territory is designed to operate under principles based on English common law and offers a range of incentives, including a zero-tax rate for 49 years and unrestricted repatriation of profits.

Officials say the financial zone aims to attract international businesses serving markets across Central Asia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa. By 2035, the project targets more than 3,900 resident companies and the creation of over 10,000 jobs.