After BTS’ ‘Dynamic’ performance, many excited to visit Korea’s Everland

- Advertisement -

South Korea’s top boy band, BTS performed their hit single Dynamite for America’s Got Talent and ever since then, many have gotten excited about visiting Korea’s largest theme park, Everland.

The name Everland has been trending on several social media platforms since BTS performed their English track Dynamite on the NBC audition program America’s Got Talent on September 17. In South Korea, Everland is the largest theme park in the country. Located at the Everland Resort in Gyeonggi Province, the theme park received 5.85 million visitors annually before the coronavirus outbreak.

Everland became popular on social media platforms because it was revealed that BTS performed their hit single Dynamite for America’s Got Talent there. Although many netizens shared on social media that they had no plans to visit Everland after the COVID-19 outbreak is over but now they would love to visit. This is good news for the theme park as Everland was greatly affected by the outbreak. Due to the ban on tourism, there will not be a great change instantly. Nevertheless, the influence of BTS will be in motion once the pandemic is over.

- Advertisement -

According to reports, Everland actively reached out to BTS when the group was looking for a place to film in Korea due to restrictions in travelling to the States. It was then decided that BTS was to perform at the Everland’s Laxville area that was created with the motif of the 1960s United States. Following that, Everland gained worldwide attention and it is regaining popularity.

BTS, otherwise known as Bangtan Boys, has seven members. It is a South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. The group consist of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. They co-write and co-produce much of the group’s content. The group started out as hip-hop and then they evolved to include a wide range of genres.

Their lyrics, often focused on personal and social commentary, touch on the themes of mental health, troubles of school-age youth, loss, the journey towards loving oneself, and individualism. Their work features references to literature and psychological concepts and includes an alternative universe storyline. The group has released several albums and performed on several world tours.

To date, they have topped many charts and set records due to the success of their music. /TISG