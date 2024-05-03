SINGAPORE: Madam Ho Ching, the wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and former CEO of Temasek Holdings, weighed in on Singapore’s road culture and attitude, calling for one of “care and consideration for the more vulnerable road and pavement users.”

On Friday (3 May), she posted links to a subscriber-only opinion piece in The Straits Times titled “This father is worried sick about S’pore drivers rushing to get ahead” not just once but twice.

“Cars do not kill people – Reckless drivers do.

“We need a culture and attitude of care and consideration for the more vulnerable road and pavement users. One death from vehicle hits is one too many,” wrote Mdm Ho.

There have been several car crashes that have caused fatalities in Singapore in the past few months, several of which have involved children or young people getting injured or dying.

On 23 January, a four-year-old girl was killed while walking to her home in River Valley with her little sister and their helper, after which a 40-year-old woman was arrested under suspicion of careless driving causing death.

Four days later, a 12-year-old girl also died in an accident in Taman Jurong.

Last month, a 17-year-old first-year student at Temasek Junior College and a 57-year-old woman died after a six-vehicle pile-up occurred at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 4. Six others, including two 11-year-old boys, were also injured in the mishap.

A 42-year-old male car driver has since been arrested, and his driving licence was suspended immediately. He now faces four charges under the Road Traffic Act: dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing hurt, dangerous driving, and failing to stop after an accident.

“Dangerous driving that causes death or injury should have a minimum jail term of 2 years, rather than a maximum of 2 years. This is esp so if those injured were young kids, seniors or the disabled,” wrote Mdm Ho.

However, she noted that beyond imposing punishments under the law, it is more important for people to take personal responsibility when they drive.

“Above all, it is up to all of us to develop a more courteous and caring driving, cycling, scootering culture, with bigger vehicles responsible for caring for the smaller and more vulnerable users, esp kids,” Mdm Ho added.

In February, Traffic Police published its annual statistics report, showing an alarming 25.9 per cent increase in the number of fatal road accidents, from 108 deaths in 2022 to 136 people in 2023.

This number is the highest since 2016 and exceeds pre-pandemic levels, the report says, adding that there have been more fatal accidents that involve speeding, drink driving, and running the red light. /TISG

