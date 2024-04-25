SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old man accused of causing a six-vehicle pile-up in Tampines that resulted in the deaths of two Singaporeans is set to face charges in court today. The accident, which occurred at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 4, involved four cars, a van, and a minibus.

The tragic incident took place on Monday morning (22 Apr) and claimed the lives of 17-year-old Afifah Munirah and 57-year-old Norzihan Bte Hj Juwahib. Both were rushed to the hospital unconscious but sadly did not survive. Additionally, several others were injured in the crash.

Three male car drivers, aged between 42 and 48, a 64-year-old male van driver, an 11-year-old male car passenger, and an 11-year-old male minibus passenger were transported to the hospital in conscious condition.

A 42-year-old female car driver and a 39-year-old male van passenger sought medical attention later on their own.

The 42-year-old male car driver, who was among those initially hospitalized, was didischargeamd arrested yesterday. His driving licence has been suspended with immediate effect.

The man is set to be charged with multiple offences under the Road Traffic Act 1961, including:

– Dangerous driving causing death under Section 64(2)(a),

– Dangerous driving causing hurt under Section 64(2B)(a),

– Dangerous driving under Section 64(2C)(a), and

– Failing to stop after an accident under Section 84(1).

The penalties for these offences are severe. Dangerous driving causing death carries a prison term of not less than two years and not more than eight years, along with a mandatory disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

Dangerous driving causing hurt can lead to a fine of up to $10,000, imprisonment of up to two years, or both. Dangerous driving alone can result in a fine of up to $5,000, imprisonment of up to 12 months, or both. Failing to stop after an accident carries a fine of up to $1,000, imprisonment of up to three months, or both for each of the offences.

The police are continuing their investigation and have indicated that additional charges may be forthcoming. They emphasize that traffic rules are in place to keep roads safe and warn that they will not hesitate to take legal action against motorists who commit serious traffic offences.