;
Relationships

Female Thai politician Prapaporn caught in intimate tryst with monk-adopted son

ByGemma Iso

May 2, 2024
female-thai-politician-prapaporn-caught-in-intimate-tryst-with-monk-adopted-son

Thai social media is buzzing with the shocking news of 45-year-old politician Prapaporn Choeiwadkoh’s affair with her adopted son, a 24-year-old monk. The scandal unfolded when Prapaporn’s husband, Ti, caught them red-handed on video after driving five hours to investigate his suspicions.

The scandal has not only rocked Thailand but has also intrigued social media users in China, who can’t believe the real-life drama. With comments likening the story to an unbelievable TV drama plot, the public is fascinated by the scandal’s intricate details.

The surveillance footage captured the moment the suspicious businessman caught the lovers in the act in the marital bedroom of their home in Sukhothai, Thailand.

The 64-year-old man stormed into the bedroom, ripped off the bedsheets, and uncovered his naked Democrat Party wife, Prapaporn Choeiwadkoh, 45, with a naked monk Phra Maha.

Prapaporn in hot soup

As the surprised couple tried to cover themselves and get out of bed, the angry husband, known only as Ti, angrily questioned, “Are you two very happy?”

Choeiwadkoh later admitted to the media that they were not having sex at that moment, claiming they were simply talking due to some issues the monk was facing, and they were planning to shower.

“I was so angry when I found them together, I feel so betrayed. I had brought her gold and given her many gifts,” the betrayed husband lamented.

Prapaporn, known as “Madam Ple”, is a prominent politician in Thailand, but her involvement in this scandal has led to her suspension from the Democrat Party pending an investigation.

It has been reported that Phra Maha has left the monkhood and is currently in hiding. In Thailand, Buddhist monks are prohibited from being alone in private with women and must remain celibate to set a positive example for their followers.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

Read More News

Conservatives defending Trump over violation of gag order on Truth Social, claiming his innocence 

The post Female Thai politician Prapaporn caught in intimate tryst with monk-adopted son appeared first on The Independent News.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

Relationships

The rise of “throning” — The latest online dating trend in favour of boosting social status over genuine affection and meaningful connection

November 11, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Featured News Relationships

30yo man earning five figures a month stumped after his date criticized him for living a thrifty lifestyle and for not owning a car

November 11, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Relationships

Singaporean says, “I don’t date diploma holders because their earning capability is limited and will be a problem with household finances”

November 11, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Home News

Most Singaporeans mistakenly believe bone marrow donation involves bone extraction

November 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Singapore scientists use microcellular drones to deliver lung cancer-killing drugs

November 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

Only half of Singapore grads see the insurance sector as an attractive career choice

November 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

Keppel expands into the Japanese data centre market with the acquisition of an AI-ready facility in Tokyo

November 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.