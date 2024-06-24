Featured News Property

Singapore oil tycoon OK Lim lists Tanglin Hill GCB for S$43M amid legal issues

ByMary Alavanza

June 24, 2024
tanglin hill gcb for S$43m

SINGAPORE: Singaporean oil tycoon Lim Oon Kuin, also known as OK Lim, has recently listed another of his prestigious Good Class Bungalows (GCB) for sale amidst ongoing legal issues.

The property on Tanglin Hill is on the market with an asking price of S$43 million.

Singapore Business Review reported that Knight Frank, a prominent real estate agency, has recently launched the sales campaign for this five-bedroom mansion.

Situated on a plot spanning 15,636 square feet of land, the house covers 8,110 square feet and includes 5+1 bedrooms, spacious living and dining areas, a swimming pool, gardens, and a large car porch.

It’s positioned in an exclusive cul-de-sac near Tanglin Road, conveniently close to Napier and Orchard Boulevard MRT stations.

Lim’s decision to sell comes on the heels of his recent legal troubles. He was convicted last month on charges related to cheating and forgery, involving a significant sum exceeding US$111.7 million (approximately S$151.3 million).

These charges stem from issues surrounding his former oil trading firm, Hin Leong Trading, causing a major stir in the industry.

See also  Embattled oil tycoon OK Lim skips 3rd court date, fails to face 23 new forgery-related charges

This isn’t Lim’s first GCB to hit the market. Last year, he listed another property at 20 Third Avenue for S$30 million, which equated to over S$2,058 per square foot.

The tender for the Tanglin Hill property is scheduled to close on Friday, July 19, 2024, at 3:00 pm. The guide price of S$43 million translates to approximately S$2,750 per square foot. /TISG

Read also: Tsingshan Holding Group Xiang Guangda’s daughter buys GCB worth S$84 million at Bin Tong Park

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Featured News Home News

S’poreans poke fun at VEP’s “very flexible rules” as motorists without RFID tags from Oct 1 are still allowed to enter Malaysia but will get a “warning”

September 29, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Property

HDB: 90% Singapore seniors opt for short-lease two-room flexi flats below S$200K

September 29, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Lifestyle

Jobless man says he’s getting only S$1.5K job offers in Singapore, so he tries out gambling as a side hustle; “ends up in S$20K+ debts”

September 29, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Opinion Sense And Nonsense

East-West Line disruption: Apologies accepted

September 29, 2024 Tan Bah Bah
Lifestyle

Romance on a Budget: How couples are making their honeymoon dream come true despite Singapore’s economic woes

September 29, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Featured News Home News

S’poreans poke fun at VEP’s “very flexible rules” as motorists without RFID tags from Oct 1 are still allowed to enter Malaysia but will get a “warning”

September 29, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Property

HDB: 90% Singapore seniors opt for short-lease two-room flexi flats below S$200K

September 29, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.