KOREA: BABYMONSTER has revealed a preview of their official light stick, according to Allkpop!

The teaser images showcase a sleek black wand with a white globe adorned with devil horns, perfectly complementing the girl group’s playful, devilish theme.

Although YG Entertainment has yet to announce an official release date, fans can expect the light stick to be available soon. You’ve likely heard their name or seen their songs trending on social media, according to Vogue Singapore.

Since their debut in late 2023, this seven-member group has made waves with tracks like “Sheesh” and “Forever.” As the first girl group from YG Entertainment since BLACKPINK, their rapid success is unsurprising.

YG has also produced other K-pop powerhouses like BIGBANG and 2NE1, making BABYMONSTER’s potential even more anticipated.