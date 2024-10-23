Celebrity

Get Ready to Glow: BABYMONSTER’s devilish fan light stick is coming soon!

ByLydia Koh

October 23, 2024

KOREA: BABYMONSTER has revealed a preview of their official light stick, according to Allkpop!

The teaser images showcase a sleek black wand with a white globe adorned with devil horns, perfectly complementing the girl group’s playful, devilish theme.

Although YG Entertainment has yet to announce an official release date, fans can expect the light stick to be available soon. You’ve likely heard their name or seen their songs trending on social media, according to Vogue Singapore.

Since their debut in late 2023, this seven-member group has made waves with tracks like “Sheesh” and “Forever.” As the first girl group from YG Entertainment since BLACKPINK, their rapid success is unsurprising.

YG has also produced other K-pop powerhouses like BIGBANG and 2NE1, making BABYMONSTER’s potential even more anticipated.

Photo: Instagram/Babymonster

Set for stardom

Before their official debut, the group was already set for stardom. They broke records with their first song video, becoming the first K-pop group to receive 100 million views on YouTube.

This hype didn’t come out of nowhere—YG Entertainment strategically built excitement, fueled by rumors and teasers about the group’s diverse lineup, featuring members from South Korea, Japan, and Thailand.

Adding to the anticipation was the Last Evaluation docuseries on YouTube, which offered fans an inside look at the group’s final steps before their debut.

It revealed the rigorous training, monthly evaluations, and mentorship from YG stars like AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun and BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jennie.

Debuting as BABYMONSTER

In May 2023, following the conclusion of the docuseries, YG founder Yang Hyun-suk confirmed that all seven members would debut as BABYMONSTER.

In the lead-up to their official debut, visual films of each member were released in November, further stoking fan excitement. They officially debuted on Nov 27 with their first single, “Batter Up.”

However, fans quickly noticed that member Ahyeon was absent from the music video and debut promotions due to health concerns. After taking time to recover, Ahyeon rejoined the group’s activities in January.

It wasn’t until April 2024 that the group debuted as a complete seven-member lineup with the release of their first EP, BabyMons7er. This marked their full return, solidifying their place in the K-pop scene with all members participating.

