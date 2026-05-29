Hong Kong school principal resigns after swearing incident in Singapore; but some blame security guard for shouting back

SINGAPORE: A school principal from Hong Kong who made the news earlier this week has resigned from his position.

San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School in Tuen Mun’s head Lee Cheuk-hing was in Singapore recently on a school trip. At an undisclosed location in Jurong on May 22, he was caught on camera shouting at two female security guards who were asking for the vehicle he and his students were using to be moved. He went on to taunt the guards, despite efforts from at least three onlookers to get him to calm down.

Afterwards, it was reported that the incident was under investigation in Singapore, as well as by Hong Kong’s Education Bureau. The school issued a public apology for the incident, and its manager said that Mr Lee had been suspended as his conduct during the incident did not meet public expectations.

On Friday (May 29), Mr Lee resigned from his position, according to the South China Morning Post.

Mr Lee also issued a tearful apology via video, where he said, “As a principal, I should lead by example. Regardless of the circumstances, I should remain calm and restrained. But unfortunately, I failed to do so. I admit [my mistake] and apologise to everyone.”

He also appealed to his students not to follow his mistakes, and to do their best to remain calm and solve problems reasonably.

“Let my mistake serve as a warning; do not let a moment of impulse drive you to say things that you will deeply regret in the future,” he added.

What netizens are saying

While a good many of the netizens who have commented on the incident have condemned Mr Lee’s behaviour, especially since he was seen in a longer clip speaking more calmly to a female Chinese passerby, telling her that he would listen to her as she was “very polite,” while the guards he had shouted at are South Asian women.

However, many netizens have also called out the guard who shouted back at Mr Lee, saying that she should have remained professional and answered him back in a calm manner.

Others said she needed retraining or to be given disciplinary action.

“Security guards give instructions on parking directions using what tone? Are they courteous throughout, and did they calmly explain parking rules? All people follow blindly and point fault at the principal. I heard shouting from the security guards too,” one wrote.

“The lady security was indeed rude and loud. She needs to be sent for retraining,” added another.

“Security needs disciplinary action, too! Under whatever circumstances or whether the customer is aggressive, rude, and vulgar, all employees and employees should be calm and polite at all times, even towards colleagues above or below. She screamed at the top of her voice, and that is a no-no,” a Facebook user commented.

“Firstly, the 2 security guards are not trained well.. don’t understand Mandarin,” another wrote, adding that they resorted to “talk more and less action.”

One opined that the guard’s actions “really reflect badly on those in the security line of work.”

Nevertheless, others defended the security guard, saying that the Hong Kong principal’s behaviour had been uncalled for. /TISG

Read also: Hong Kong principal who swore at 2 guards in Singapore suspended; online debate on racism, bad behaviour ensues