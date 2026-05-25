Hong Kong authorities say action may be taken after school principal’s swearing incident on Singapore trip

SINGAPORE: After a video of an incident involving the principal of a Hong Kong secondary school who was on a trip to Singapore went viral, the city’s Education Bureau has launched an investigation into the matter.

The head of San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School in Tuen Mun, Lee Cheuk-hing, was seen in the video, reportedly arguing with and then swearing at two female guards.

A written report is now being asked from the school. On Sunday (May 24), the education authorities said that it had reached out to the secondary school and its sponsoring organisation.

“The bureau has demanded that the school seriously follow up on the issue and submit a detailed written account. The school has activated its crisis management team to investigate the matter thoroughly. If a teacher were found to have breached the professional conduct, the bureau would review the teacher’s registration and take appropriate action based on the nature and severity of the incident,” the South China Morning Post (SCMP) quoted a spokeswoman from the Education Bureau as saying.

The incident

The video shared on Threads showed a bespectacled man in a navy blue t-shirt and pants standing at the doorway of a bus. He is heard having a heated discussion with two female guards, appearing to be taunting them at one point.

One of the guards points her finger to the right, appearing to redirect the bus to another location.

“Go behind,” she is heard saying.

“Shut up. You shut up,” the man in glasses says to her. He also tells the women to go away.

Behind the guards, an older man endeavours to calm them down, saying, “Take it easy, take it easy.”

Two women on the bus with the man in glasses also try to get him to stop engaging.

The clip was originally posted on an account called @lch_principal.swcs, which is no longer available. It has been shared since then, however, and is still up on other accounts.

Reports say that it is unclear when the incident happened, but it is understood that it occurred recently during a school trip to Singapore.

SCMP noted that Mr Lee has three academic qualifications from the University of Hong Kong: a Doctor of Education, a Master of Education, and a Bachelor of Education, based on Secondary School Profiles.

A Threads post author who claimed to be a Hongkonger living in Singapore wrote, “I am deeply appalled and embarrassed by the recent viral incident in Jurong involving a suspected Hong Kong secondary school principal. This behaviour is an absolute disgrace and completely misrepresents the values of the Hong Kong community.”

“Education is not just about the position or certificate, it’s about the quality of the person too,” another answered.

“Luckily, he is not a Singapore school principal. The Ministry of Education here would not take the matter lightly,” wrote a third. /TISG

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