Singapore’s biggest food and music festival is back this June for 24 days, with night views above Marina Bay

SINGAPORE: Locals and foreigners are in for a treat as Singapore’s biggest food and music festival will return this June.

GastroBeats, Singapore’s premier food and music event, will return to Marina Bay Sands from June 5 to 28, 2026—transforming the place once again into a getaway for foodies and music enthusiasts. This year is the fifth anniversary of the event, and it is quite an upgrade from the previous years, with great added features.

For 2026, the event will not only gather more than 40 hidden gem food stalls from across the country, but it will also have a rooftop dining area for the very first time, allowing visitors to enjoy the delicious foods while overlooking the city skyline. Alongside this amazing view in store, the food line-ups are also remarkable, with must-try dishes and desserts from all around the world.

Join the fun rooftop experience!

With the new rooftop dining area, guests will be sitting on an elevated platform to enjoy the panoramic views of Marina Bay Sands, as well as the illuminated cityscape after sunset hours. More than the food, live bands will also take turns in performing their music—from sunset until late night.

Furthermore, visitors can also participate in activities such as pickleball and retro arcade games that would surely make the experience even more worthwhile.

The best part? General admission to this event is free, which is the perfect opportunity for everyone to spend time with their family and friends. The event will be open from 4 PM to 11 PM daily, at the Bayfront Event Space.ayfront Event Space.

For more details about GastroBeats, you may visit their website here.