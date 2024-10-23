SINGAPORE: Singapore is well-known for its safety and security, and many times, when you lose something, there is quite a fair chance you might get it back.

This is exactly what happened to one man who had inadvertently left a large amount of money and his passport on a train.

Much to his relief, it was found by an SBS Transit staff, who returned it to the man when he came back to look for it.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Oct 21), SBS posted about what happened when 44-year-old Customer Service Officer Soh Sin Chye found the items the passenger left behind.

Mr Soh was carrying out his duties at the Harbourfront MRT Station, patrolling a train that had just arrived.

He suddenly saw a brown envelope that had gotten wedged in between a couple of train seats. It contained an ID, a passport, and $10,000 in cash.

Mr Soh’s first thought was to return the money safely to the person who had left it behind. He realized the surprisingly large amount would naturally matter a great deal to its owner.

He then went on to the company’s Operations Control Centre, which told him to give the envelope to the staff at the station so they could put it away safely.

Sure enough, the passenger, described in the SBS post as distressed, returned around two hours later to inform the staff about the money he had left behind on the train.

Mr Soh was still there to return the envelope with the cash and identity documents to him after it was determined that he was the rightful owner.

He said he was “really happy I could help when he needed it most.”

“Sin Chye’s integrity and exceptional service truly reflect the values of our CARES culture. Well done, Sin Chye, for going above and beyond to make a positive impact on our passenger’s journey!” wrote SBS.

We sincerely hope that another person who recently lost something valuable to them will also have the same happy ending.

Last week, The Independent Singapore and other media outlets reported about a woman who lost her phone at ION Shopping Mall.

Her husband offered a S$10,000 reward for anyone who hands it in or S$5,000 for a credible tip, which would result in the phone being returned.

The phone is of great sentimental value to their family, as it contains their pictures from the last two years.

According to Must Share News, there are likely to be thousands of pictures and videos of the phone owner’s two young sons. /TISG

