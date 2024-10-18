SINGAPORE: A man in Singapore offered to reward the person who found his wife’s white iPhone 15 Pro Max with S$10,000 if they hand it in.

On his Facebook page on Wednesday (Oct 16), Mr Joseph Phua wrote that his wife left her mobile phone in the bathroom of ION Shopping Mall at Orchard Road at around 2 pm on Oct 15.

Due to the iPhone’s tracking feature, he was able to trace the phone finder’s steps from ION to 21 Terrasse Lane, then to Punggol East Container Park, and on to 232C Sumang Lane, where Mr Phua believes the person lives.

The phone is of great sentimental value to their family, as it contains their pictures from the last two years. According to Must Share News, there are likely to be thousands of pictures and videos of Mr and Mrs Phua’s two young sons.

He also said that the phone has a clear case and a cat-themed PopSocket.

He acknowledged that they should have backed their photos up, but unfortunately failed to do so.

What they have done, however, is to lock the phone remotely as well as report its IMEI number to the police. This means that if anyone tries to sell the unit, the police will be informed and the transaction will be tracked down.

Mr Phua appealed to the phone finder, writing, “Please, if you found the phone, we understand you were busy and did not have the time or opportunity to return it yet.”

He added that they could return it to any police station’s lost-and-found section, and the family would no longer pursue legal recourse.

More than that, the finder has also been offered a cash reward of S$10,000 with no questions asked. They may reach out to Mr Phua by sending him an email at returntwoyears@gmail.com to facilitate arrangements to give back the phone.

Other people who may have information about whoever may have found the phone may also send an email to the address above.

The lone tip-off that leads to Mr Phua’s wife’s phone being returned will result in a S$5,000 reward.

“We will not stop searching for the phone until its safe return,” wrote Mr Phua, who also thanked those who’ve read his post.

He also asked for his message to be shared to ensure bigger coverage online, thus increasing the chance of the phone being returned to their family. /TISG

Read also: Clutch bag lost near Woodlands Civic Centre containing S$10,000 ‘miraculously’ found