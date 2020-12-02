Clutch bag lost near Woodlands Civic Centre containing S$10,000 ‘miraculously’ found

- Advertisement -

Singapore—A woman whose husband’s clutch bag containing S$10,000 had been accidentally left on top of their car and then lost as the car drove away has said the bag was found by the police, calling its return a “miracle.”

The woman, who is identified as Wawanein in the crowdfunded news site Stomp, said that on Saturday (Nov 29), she and her family were unaware that the clutch bag was on the car’s roof as they drove away. They only realized their mistake later on.

She told Stomp in an article published on Dec 1 (Tuesday), “We left Causeway Point at around 9.03 pm. Based on our dashcam footage, we dropped the clutch bag at around 9.06 pm.” By then, the car was opposite the Woodlands Civic Centre.

Footage from the dashcam video shows an object falling from the top of the car.

- Advertisement -

The family realized their loss upon their arrival at Lavender at about 9.35 pm.

“We checked our camera to find out more and discovered that the bag had dropped opposite Woodlands Civic Centre.

We immediately rushed back to the scene. It was around 9.46 pm to 9.50 pm by then,” added Wawanein.

And though they searched the area, the bag was nowhere to be found.

Wawanein also said the clutch bag contained a sizable amount of hard-earned money.

”The amount in the bag is around $10,000, which we wanted to bank in but have now lost. We are doing business and it’s really hard-earned money, especially during this Covid-19 period.

At first, we did feel angry, sad, and regretful, wishing so much that we could turn back the clock and make things right.

It’s really hard at first to say all this, but after a day passed, we learnt to forgive so that it would not burden us and we can move on.

We did not want to give up but we really have to say, if the person wanted to return it, they would have called us as our identification is in the bag.

Now, we are left with waiting for a miracle to happen.”

She added that they were uncertain whether the bag would be returned, but that she hoped whoever found the bag would use the money well, saying that she hoped the finder would get the following message:

“To whoever knows where the money went or whoever took it, we sincerely let you use it. Please use the money wisely. Maybe it can help you to settle any debts you have, help to feed your family or aid you in other ways. This is our mistake and our carelessness but it has helped us to learn a lot.

Maybe this is our luck and something good might happen instead. As long as we have good health, we can earn the money back. We hope that we will get good health and other blessings in return.”

But on Dec 2 (Wednesday), an update to the story was published, saying they had gotten their miracle after all.

Wawanein said that on Tuesday night, the police called her husband to say the bag had been found, although she did not answer the question as to whether or not someone had brought the bag to the police, as investigations are still ongoing.

She thanked the police for the effort they put into finding the bag, saying, “didn’t expect this miracle.”

She added, “Yes, deep in our hearts, we had been hoping for the bag to be returned. Who wouldn’t be? But after a day of waiting, we were willing to accept the fact that the money was meant for others.” —/TISG

Please follow and like us: