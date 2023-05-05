Video: ‘Who left grandmother’s dentures on the train?’

SINGAPORE: Singaporean netizens had a good laugh after a passenger left half a pair of dentures behind on a train.

People do sometimes lose things they carry on public transport – umbrellas, phones and wallets. But dentures? Aren’t these supposed to be kept firmly in one’s mouth?

The missing teeth left behind on the seat of an MRT train popped up in a video. An online user shared the video on social media on Tuesday (May 2). The clip showed a light red pair of dentures almost blending in with a dark red seat. “Saw this on the MRT seat,” the video read. “I thought my eyes were playing tricks on me.”

The post on the Singapore Incidents Facebook group read, “Who left grandmother’s denture inside the train?”

A handful of netizens took to the comments section to join in the fun. “Jaw-dropping,” wrote one.

Another wondered, “What’s going to happen at (the) lost and found counter if there is one and she searches for it there?”

“Nah, it’s just a 3D painting on the reserved seat,” a third person dismissed the false teeth playfully.

While many other netizens commented on the video, a handful also shared it.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg