‘Price getting higher but meat getting smaller’ — Customer shares photo of tiny seafood in noodle bowl

SINGAPORE: After an online citizen shared a photo of a tiny piece of seafood in a bowl of noodles, many others flocked to the post to discuss the increase in prices and the apparent simultaneous decrease in the size of certain food portions.

A customer took to an online Facebook group on Tuesday (May 2) to share a food photo that got many people talking. A tiny piece of seafood was seen being held in a noodle spoon.

“Price getting higher but meat getting smaller,” the caption read.

Many netizens responded to the post, leaving their two cents in the comments section. While some took it with a sense of humour, calling it “shrinkflation,” others left sarcastic comments. “Wow! This size is for birthdays only! Who is so generous!” wrote one, while another said, “Soon, the fly (will be) the only affordable protein.”

“Wow, I’ve never seen a shrimp so huge!” said a third.

A fourth said, “It’s like we’re heading back to the 50s. Seeing a chicken drum will be a bonus.”

Others, however, took a more political or economic approach. “Your minister will tell you (it) is affordable to get,” said one. Another wrote, “The smaller it is, the more expensive it will be. They take reference from branded bags.”

Still a netizen pointed out, “It go(es) both ways. Increase price and reduce the quantity.”

Another used HDB flats as an example, saying, “Like our HDB flats. Prices higher, size smaller.”

