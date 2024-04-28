SINGAPORE: A travel blogger said in a recent YouTube interview that she has visited over 190 countries, but Singapore is the place for her. And when asked why she joined the army, she said it’s because “Singapore has given me so much.”

Ms KK, known on YouTube as the Krazy Koala, was recently interviewed by Max Chernov for his series on #ExpatLife. She enumerated everything she loves about Singapore, starting with efficiency.

“It’s the best country for me to live in,” the US citizen told Mr Chernov.

“You have no idea how inefficient most of the countries in the world” are, she added, “like how long it takes” for immigration processes at the airport, or even getting to the airport from any major city due to traffic jams.

“It’s so rare to see traffic jams in Singapore, and you can get to Changi Airport in five minutes,” she added.

“It’s just the efficiency of living. Time is money, so whatever costs me too much time, I don’t want to do it. I don’t want to live in a country that I have to spend my time to do a lot of things.”

Ms KK talked quite a bit about her NS experience.

“I’m a soldier,” she said, explaining to Mr Chernov that quite a number of male expats had joined the army at the same time she did—“a lot of Caucasians,” she said, adding that one had been from Russia, San Francisco, and Canada.

Among the women, however, she was the only non-Singaporean.

One of Ms KK’s most important takeaways from her stint in the army is that she learned teamwork, something unfamiliar to her since she has lived independently.

A big reason for her to have joined the army is thankfulness.

“Singapore has given me so much. I have a great life here I have very peaceful life here. I enjoy my life and my happiness so much and I just want to contribute myself back. It’s very simple.”

Mr Chernov also asked her about her travels, specifically what country was her biggest revelation.

“Syria,” she said, explaining how delighted she had been to meet such happy and friendly people and that her experience there was completely different from what the media had shown about the country.

Another country she enjoyed was Madagascar. She refused to be frightened even though others warned her there was a plague.

She made two videos of her laborite country, Bhutan, because she’s passionate about it. Based on her personal experience, Egypt was her least favourite country.

And the most energetic country she has visited is Brazil, and Brunei is the most boring country for her. /TISG

