;
Relationships

Woman asks, “How do you deal with mother-in-law who wants to know everything she does with her fiancé?”

ByYoko Nicole

May 11, 2024

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media to ask Singaporeans “how to deal with an obsessive future mother-in-law” who wants to know everything she does with her fiancé.

“My fiancé and I have been engaged for almost a year already. Wah, my fiancé’s mother cannot let go of him at all, leh. Whatever we do, she also want to be involved. It’s really irritating, you know?” the woman wrote on the NUSWhispers Facebook page on Monday (May 6).

The woman noted that at first, her future mother-in-law was “very nice” and respected their boundaries, allowing them the space and privacy they desired. 

However, following the engagement, there was a shift, and her behaviour became intrusive and overbearing. Whenever they went out, the woman said that her future mother-in-law would demand where they were going and when they were coming home.

“Late a bit also keep texting and calling asking where we are and if we are on the way back already. Like, why she need to know everything, right? We also need some privacy and space, leh.”

See also  Mixed reactions on whether today's couples would be willing to stay with their MILs

“But she always want to know everything, like she cannot trust us to take care of ourselves. She doesn’t even do this to the younger sibling. She just let them be.”

Feeling like they were singled out, the woman wondered why she and her fiancé were treated differently. 

“Sometimes, I feel likes she’s competing with me for my fiancé’s attention. Whatever decision my fiancé makes, she will interfere and try to “brainwash” him a bit.

I understand she’s his mother and all, but still, we are adults already, can make our own decisions, right? She makes me lost respect, you know? You want respect, then you respect me first lah.”

“She’s losing her son soon naturally she feels like she wants to cling onto whatever she can of him”

In the comments section, some folks stood up for her mother-in-law, saying her behaviour probably comes from knowing she’ll see less of her son soon, making her want to hold onto him tighter.

See also  "Give us a grandchild or give up your pet animal and family!" — SG mother threatens her son and wife, forcing them to have kids

One individual said, “One day you will understand once you become a mum yourself and your boy is leaving your nest.”

Another commented, “I can understand how you feel, but you need some EQ education. You need to know where you stand in the r/s. How long have been with your fiance? 4-5 yrs?

His mom have known him for decades. That alone made her entitled to know everything about her son… What’s so difficult about letting her know everything? Besides, I think you need to learn to respect her as a mom if you ever want to have peace.”

On the other hand, others backed the woman and felt her mother-in-law was unreasonable. They advised her to reconsider her relationship entirely, as they believed similar or even larger problems might arise in the future.

One individual said, “Run, run as far as you can. Now is only the beginning, and she will be the reason for your constant quarrels between you and your future husband, and the reason for the divorce, you will not be happy at all in the marriage.”

See also  Mum retires at 55 but collects $1K/month from her son for trips to other countries 2-3 times/year, son's wife complains

Another chimed in and said, “I disagree with those who say once you are a mum, you will understand. Because there are mothers who don’t behave like that.

This type will go ballistic over things who eat with who/what/when during CNY/Xmas/ Mother’s Day etc.”

Read related: Woman complains that she regrets getting married, blames her rude and controlling mother-in-law for pitting her husband against her

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByYoko Nicole

Related Post

Featured News Relationships

“My mum only gave birth to me for money,” young woman shares her mum demanded $500 monthly allowance, despite being very frugal with her since her childhood

November 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Relationships

The rise of “throning” — The latest online dating trend in favour of boosting social status over genuine affection and meaningful connection

November 11, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Featured News Relationships

30yo man earning five figures a month stumped after his date criticized him for living a thrifty lifestyle and for not owning a car

November 11, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Property

Condo rental market booms in 2024 as demand soars to new heights

November 21, 2024 Gemma Iso
Property

HDB rental prices poised for a steady climb in 2024 as demand surges and supply shrinks

November 21, 2024 Gemma Iso
Home News

Snaps of rare Oriental Pied Hornbill couple in Toa Payoh go viral

November 21, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Mental health awareness has improved while stigma has decreased: IMH study

November 21, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.