Video of building materials flying at Changi construction site terrifies netizens

SINGAPORE: Footage showing building materials flying high in the air at a construction site in Changi has shocked netizens.

The unusual phenomenon occurred at the Changi East Industrial Zone construction site, which is currently under development and adjacent to Changi Airport, on Sunday morning (30 Apr).

Videos of the incident went viral on social media, with the footage showing large and small building materials buoyed up by the heavy wind, colliding with each other in the air before crashing down to the ground with loud noises.

Changi Airport Group has confirmed that no one was injured in the incident. The group explained that the incident was caused by strong winds, resulting in the items being lifted off the ground and flying through the air.

Following the incident, Changi Airport Group had contractors secure movable items with additional support and carried out a safety assessment. Work on the site has since resumed.

The Changi East Industrial Zone construction site is part of the Singapore government’s major infrastructure development project to enhance the country’s connectivity and strengthen its economic competitiveness.

The project aims to transform the eastern part of Singapore into a world-class logistics hub, including a new passenger terminal and a third runway at Changi Airport.

Changi Airport Group has reiterated its commitment to ensuring safety and taking all necessary precautions to minimize the risk of such incidents happening in the future.

