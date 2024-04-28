;
Relationships

“Why do some parents always find fault with you no matter what you do?” — Son who “fit into how an ‘ideal’ child should be” asks

ByYoko Nicole

April 28, 2024

SINGAPORE: Despite excelling in academics and his profession, a young man was disheartened to find that his parents criticised him over trivial matters.

Seeking to understand their behaviour, he turned to r/askSingapore and asked, “Why do some parents always find fault with you no matter what you do?”

In his post, he explained: “I believe that I fit into what an ‘ideal’ child should be. Good grades, good school, no vices, tall, above average starting pay. But somehow, even achieving all these, I still get faulted for the most randomess things.”

“Basically, they focus on anything I can’t do, even though actually being able to do those things don’t matter (pretty much at all).”

Sharing some of the criticism he received, the son mentioned that his parents chastised him for his lack of proficiency in Chinese and that he didn’t present himself well, which had little relevance in the industry he worked in (tech).

Moreover, despite having a better salary and work-life balance than doctors, his parents compared him unfavourably to his cousins who pursued a medical career, insisting that he should have followed the same path.

See also  Singaporean says it's "irresponsible for parents to pin their hopes and dreams on their children"

Additionally, his parents would nag him about minor things like not knowing how to use the TV properly and his unconventional diet, which included healthier options like avocado, seaweed, and flaxseed—foods not commonly consumed in traditional Chinese households.

He added: “[They would] shout random commands like go bathe, pack your room (gets damn annoying as I’m alr quite old); Pre-emptively nags at me (I haven’t done anything wrong, and they could predict that I might do something wrong and almost ‘scold’ me).”

“Anyways which do you relate to and what other faults do they find with you?”

“When you try to be their perfect child, they will continue grilling you because it’s never enough”

In the comments section, Singaporean Redditors shared that in many Asian families, parents maintain a tight grip on their children even when they are adults, most likely because that is how their own parents treated them.

According to some, this parenting style is ingrained in the culture and passed down from one generation to the next. They also made an interesting point about how some parents perceive strictness and criticism as expressions of love.

See also  Mom keeps asking her daughter for money because "she paid for her college"

They believe that being tough and pointing out flaws motivates their children to constantly strive for improvement.

One Redditor added, “Our Asian parents (and teachers) never validate us because they think it’s better to point out what’s wrong but it gets to a point where they can’t say anything positive.”

While another commented, “I guess it’s our culture. There’s always something to pick on. I’m 36 and they are still picking on me. Blaming my miscarriage on drinking cold water (which I didn’t during the time I was pregnant).

Picking on my wedding location not having bites before lunch citing ‘low class’ when the wedding location is quite high end. Picking on my wedding favour designs. Every single thing.”

Meanwhile, a few Redditors gave the son advice on how to handle his parents’ behaviour.

For instance, when his parents compare him to his cousins, he could argue that he’s doing well compared to most people his age and share how their unnecessary remarks affect him.

See also  "27yo teenage girl" who gets escorted by her parents to her new workplace divides internet

He could also choose not to engage in such discussions and instead excuse himself by going to his room or stepping out.

One Redditor added, “When you try to be their perfect child, they will continue grilling you because it’s never enough, you’ll never be the perfect child they envision you to be.

When you stop trying, that’s when they’ll stop trying, and then that’s when they’ll stop grilling you.”

Read also: Singaporean asks, “how can we save for our own future when we have to support parents who have no savings?”

ByYoko Nicole

Related Post

Relationships

Woman upset because man she’s dating for 6 months still hasn’t made things official and is still in touch with other girls

November 7, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Asia Featured News Relationships

Man juggles 1 wife and 4 lovers who are all unaware they are sharing the same man under the same housing complex for 4 years

November 6, 2024 Gemma Iso
Relationships

Woman asks, “Is it normal for a relationship to turn stale after 2 years of dating?”

November 1, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Lifestyle

Man seeks help online after friend who borrowed more than S$20k from him cut off all contact

November 8, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Home News

Singtel declines to confirm whether Chinese hacker group was involved in June malware attack

November 8, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

SG crypto firm partner fired after woman said he spiked her drink during meeting

November 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Food

YouTuber claims meal at Uncle Roger’s was “worst dining experience in Malaysia”

November 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.