SINGAPORE: While most people would gladly quit their jobs for a higher salary or better working conditions, one young employee, who is a fresh graduate and only 8 months into her job, admitted online that she feels rather guilty.

“Should I feel bad for leaving my job?” she wrote on r/askSingapore on Monday (April 22). “I am intending to leave for a better offer. But after I am gone, they will have less manpower, and I feel bad for leaving them at such a crucial period for them.”

She then asked others, “How should I go about notifying my supervisor about me leaving the company? I also feel bad about using up my annual leave during the one month notice.”

“Don’t ever overestimate your level of importance to a company”

Many Singaporean Redditors encouraged her not to feel bad about leaving the company, pointing out that the company probably don’t appreciate her as much as she believes.

They also reassured her that many hiring managers anticipate that “fresh graduates will only come to learn and leave within 1-2 years,” so they are prepared for resignations and can easily replace departing employees.

One Redditor commented, “Don’t ever overestimate your level of importance to a company.

With all due respect, they should not find it hard to replace someone who’s been there for only 8 months (and who has the same number of months of total working experience). Do what’s best for you. Good luck!”

Another Redditor said, “Oh, you youngling, just tell them you are quitting professionally. A good boss will understand and wish you all the best.

Don’t make the company lack of manpower issue your problem. The company should have prepared for attrition.”

Additionally, they encouraged her to view jobs as purely business transactions and herself as a mere salaryman who’s exchanging her work and time for money.

On the other hand, some Redditors also shared their own experiences, mentioning that they had been with their company for longer periods, with one person staying for 10 years, yet they felt easily forgotten after leaving as if their departure had little impact on the company.

One Redditor said, “Don’t feel bad. I’ve been in a few roles where my role was replaced by two to three new hires within months after I left. Most of the time nobody from your previous company will even contact you after you leave.”

Some also chimed in, saying that if she feels guilty, she could repay her company by “doing a proper handover.”

As for using up her annual leave, one Redditor said, “It’s legal and standard practice. If you don’t take annual leave, your employer is supposed to let you encash your leave anyway (in other words, your employer will have to pay you more).”

Read also: “Am I weak for quitting my job after 2 months?” — 25yo woman asks after being overwhelmed with workload

Featured image by Depositphotos