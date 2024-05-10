SBS’s “The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection” teases viewers with fresh stills featuring Lee Yoo Bi and CNBLUE’s Lee Jung Shin!

In the second season of the 2023 sensation, “The Escape of the Seven,” which delved into a tale of vengeance revolving around a man’s ambition to rule over a castle built on falsehoods, “The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection” unfolds the retaliatory efforts of seven individuals, resurrected from despair, against a new evil force allied with Matthew Lee (Uhm Ki Joon).

Spoilers ahead!

Previously, Han Mo Ne (Lee Yoo Bi) struck a pact with Hwang Chan Sung (Lee Jung Shin), seeking refuge in his abode. In exchange, Hwang Chan Sung vowed not to harm Min Do Hyuk (Lee Joon) as long as Han Mo Ne kept her distance.

The newly unveiled stills depict Han Mo Ne adopting the guise of a devoted wife, donning a mask of affection. She tenderly arranges Hwang Chan Sung’s attire before his departure, reciprocating his kiss on the cheek with a smile.

Revenge strategy

Another image captures the altered dynamics between Han Mo Ne and Hwang Chan Sung, hinting at underlying tension as Han Mo Ne appears visibly apprehensive, while Hwang Chan Sung envelops her in a reassuring embrace from behind. Viewers eagerly await Han Mo Ne’s revenge strategy.

Tune in to the next episode of “The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection” airing on May 10 at 10 p.m. KST for more gripping developments!

Lee Yoo Bi started her acting career in 2011. She has appeared in many television dramas and films. Some of her most well known roles include Ruby in the recent drama “Yumi’s Cells” (2021-present), Han Mo Ne in “The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection” (2023-2024), So Hee in “Twenty” (2015) andYoon Yoo-rae in “Pinocchio” (2014).

Lee Jung Shin is most recognized as the bassist and a vocalist for the popular South Korean rock band CNBLUE. The band debuted in January 2010 and has achieved considerable success in South Korea and other parts of Asia.