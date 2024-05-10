Attention Czennies, the anticipation is finally over as the NCT Dream boys are set to grace cities around the world this autumn!

NCT Dream, on May 8 EST, unveiled the itinerary for their 2024 world tour, ‘The Dream Show 3: DREAM( )SCAPE’, spanning Latin America, the U.S., and Europe.

A highly anticipated world tour

After an electrifying three-night tour kickoff at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome, the tour is embarking on a global journey.

The Latin American tour leg will feature stops in Colombia, Brazil, Chile, and Mexico, followed by a series of performances across the U.S., including California, Texas, New York, D.C., Illinois, and more.

Europe is also on the agenda with five stops in October, with visits to the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, France, and the U.K.

Tickets will go on sale, starting with a Weverse fan club membership pre-sale on May 13 for Latin America, May 15 for Europe, and May 16 for the U.S., followed by general public sales on May 17 for all locations.

Exciting experience

Fans can anticipate a range of VIP packages offering premium tickets, access to the pre-show NCT DREAM soundcheck, exclusive VIP gift items, and more exciting experiences.

NCT Dream is the third sub-unit of the South Korean boy band NCT, formed by SM Entertainment in 2016. Originally envisioned as the teenage contingent of NCT, featuring an admission-and-graduation framework where members would depart upon reaching the age of majority (20 in Korean age, 19 internationally), NCT Dream underwent a re-branding in 2020.

The subgroup made its debut on August 25, 2016, introducing the single “Chewing Gum” and a lineup comprised of seven members: Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung. Their collective average age stood at 15.6 years old.

The group has since released four studio albums, including their latest ISTJ which came out in July 2023. Their most recent release is a six-song EP titled DREAM( )SCAPE which came out on March 25, 2024. The music video for the lead single, “Smoothie”, features the band members playing the game Fruit Ninja.