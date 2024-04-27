;
In the Hood

“Why are Singaporean driving instructors always in a bad mood?” — Driving school student asks

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

April 27, 2024

SINGAPORE: An online user took to a forum on Sunday (April 21) to make a generalisation about driving instructors in Singapore, asking why Singaporean driving instructors “always have a bad mood.”

“Why do Singaporean driving instructors always have a bad mood?” asked the online user, Durian Khaled, in a complaint group. “If no patience, don’t be an instructor lah. Aiyo.”

The simple question elicited a reaction from many, who took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the matter or their own anecdotes.

“I learnt my lesson not to book them after their lunch hour break,” one shared. “They tend to be so sleepy and in a bad mood. He called me stupid and I requested to change instructors and told them my reason.”

Another, however, pointed out, “Not all la… I had three… more often with two of them.. one was very patient and gentle while the other one was very unfiltered in his comments.

I know he didn’t hate me cause he got to ask if I was keen to join his colleagues to Batam for a day trip but at the same time would also scold me candidly.”

“I’ve no sense of directions,” said a third. “My driving instructor always had to repeat the road we needed to go to,” while a fourth shared, “Most of the driving instructors are like drill sergeants, they will (get mad at you) for small mistakes.”

“Must learn the hard way la…” another commented. ‘The reality on the road–you think most of them will be in a good mood? In my experience, 75 per cent mostly have a personal problem or sickness… so just prepare la.

Welcome to REALITY NOT DISNEY LAND.”

Still, one online user added, “No passion (either). Just to earn a living in such a harsh environment.”

