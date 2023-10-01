Daiso Japan opening October 2023: Finally something for Woodlanders

SINGAPORE: Good news to fans of Daiso Japan’s all things kawaii. Daiso is set to unveil its latest retail venture at Woodlands Civic Centre this October. It will be its fifth store in the northern region.

The announcement made a buzz on social media, with the Redditor who shared the post humorously noting, “Only took them 20 years.”

A Redditor chimed in saying, “my guy you have jb over there” which is just a stone’s throw away from Woodlands and known for nearby shopping.

Smile-Santa jokingly added, saying, “Ya after 2 hours of queuing for customs just to buy a couple of low value items? No thx.”

Looking back to what the place used to be, Redditor bookjunkie22_02 happily added: “Nice surprise! That space used to be Jack’s Place, which ran for many years.”

Redditor Otherwise-Map-4026 stated, “Make woodlands great again!”

Daiso Singapore has officially announced the opening of the Woodlands Civic Centre outlet on October 10, 2023.

Daiso Woodlands Civic Centre

900 S Woodlands Dr, #02-05/06 Woodlands Civic Centre, Singapore 730900 Nearest MRT Station: Woodlands

As Daiso brings its affordable and unique products to Woodlands, residents and shoppers can look forward to an exciting new shopping option in their neighbourhood.