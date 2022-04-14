Goodbye S$2 items at Daiso; additional 7% GST starting May 1, 2022

- Advertisement -

Japanese retail giant Daiso is not exempt from the inevitable price increases caused by the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

“No longer S$2 at Daiso,” wrote Daiso & Lobang Lovers SG Facebook page member Ava P Burgh on Wednesday (April 13), attaching a price change notice from Daiso.

The notice reads:

Price change notice

Dear valued customers,

Thank you for all your continuous support. We always strive to keep prices as affordable as possible. To continue improving the quality of our products, there will be a price change.

All prices will be exclusive of GST from May 1, 2022

According to the Facebook post, future prices for an item could add up to the following, should GST increase 1 per cent from 7 per cent each year.

May 1, 2022, each item = S$2.14

Jan 1, 2023, each item = S$2.16

Jan 1, 2024, each item = S$2.18

Facebook user Serene Tan said the additional S$0.14 is not something to overlook. “If you get 10 items, it will be S$1.40,” she noted, adding that many go to such stores to buy multiple items.

Meanwhile, others wondered how the spare change would be given. Would it be rounded up or down?

“I’m thinking, how are they going to give change to the consumers? 2-cents change?” asked a netizen, highlighting an issue of some retail merchants refusing to accept one-cent coins.

Some looked at the bright side and said the price increase wasn’t as bad as others. “At least they up according to GST…not like some up by 50cent or a dollar,” said Facebook user Kim Mun Soh, his comment receiving over 60 likes.

Loyal Daiso fans also thought the changes were acceptable. “I think fair enough. Daiso can’t be forever absorbing the cost of GST for customers, too,” said netizen Lynn Chang.

Facebook user Mari Anne added that Daiso Singapore was still cheaper than New Zealand outlets.

“At least that’s cheaper than the Daiso here in NZ. Each item is 3.50 or 3 for $10. But it’s only a small shop, unlike the big stores we have in Singapore. I love Daiso n don’t mind paying a few cents extra for all their awesome stuff.” /TISG

