Home News Goodbye S$2 items at Daiso; additional 7% GST starting May 1, 2022

Goodbye S$2 items at Daiso; additional 7% GST starting May 1, 2022

Photo: FB screengrab/Daiso & Lobang Lovers SG

No longer S$2 at Daiso — Daiso lists future prices for their items.

By Hana O
- Advertisement -

Japanese retail giant Daiso is not exempt from the inevitable price increases caused by the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

“No longer S$2 at Daiso,” wrote Daiso & Lobang Lovers SG Facebook page member Ava P Burgh on Wednesday (April 13), attaching a price change notice from Daiso.

The notice reads:

Price change notice

Dear valued customers,

Thank you for all your continuous support. We always strive to keep prices as affordable as possible. To continue improving the quality of our products, there will be a price change.

All prices will be exclusive of GST from May 1, 2022

Photo: FB screengrab/Daiso & Lobang Lovers SG

According to the Facebook post, future prices for an item could add up to the following, should GST increase 1 per cent from 7 per cent each year.

May 1, 2022, each item = S$2.14

Jan 1, 2023, each item = S$2.16

Jan 1, 2024, each item = S$2.18

Facebook user Serene Tan said the additional S$0.14 is not something to overlook. “If you get 10 items, it will be S$1.40,” she noted, adding that many go to such stores to buy multiple items.

Meanwhile, others wondered how the spare change would be given. Would it be rounded up or down?

“I’m thinking, how are they going to give change to the consumers? 2-cents change?” asked a netizen, highlighting an issue of some retail merchants refusing to accept one-cent coins.

5 cents, not money? Hawker stall @ Yishun Street refuses coin as payment, throws Kopi-O in sink

Some looked at the bright side and said the price increase wasn’t as bad as others. “At least they up according to GST…not like some up by 50cent or a dollar,” said Facebook user Kim Mun Soh, his comment receiving over 60 likes.

Loyal Daiso fans also thought the changes were acceptable. “I think fair enough. Daiso can’t be forever absorbing the cost of GST for customers, too,” said netizen Lynn Chang.

Facebook user Mari Anne added that Daiso Singapore was still cheaper than New Zealand outlets.

“At least that’s cheaper than the Daiso here in NZ. Each item is 3.50 or 3 for $10. But it’s only a small shop, unlike the big stores we have in Singapore. I love Daiso n don’t mind paying a few cents extra for all their awesome stuff.” /TISG

‘Economy rice is no longer economy,’ Netizens tell Lim Tean of increase in food prices

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Home News

Goodbye S$2 items at Daiso; additional 7% GST starting May 1, 2022

Japanese retail giant Daiso is not exempt from the inevitable price increases caused by the Goods and Services Tax (GST). "No longer S$2 at Daiso," wrote Daiso & Lobang Lovers SG Facebook page member Ava P Burgh on Wednesday (April...
Read more
Home News

Painting depicting MPs as monkeys and frogs sets Malaysian tongue wagging

A picture is worth a thousand words but this painting raises more questions Is it representative of Malaysia’s current status of democracy? Is it, on...
Read more
In the Hood

Would you pay S$1,000 for a plastic stool because a seven-time Formula One (F1) world champion sat on it?

Seven-time Formula One (F1) world champion Lewis Hamilton was spotted walking the streets of Kuala Lumpur earlier this week, and the stool he used...
Read more
Home News

Terminal cancer no hindrance for woman who helps out at Assisi Hospice

“What would you do if you know that the time you have is limited?” asks Assisi Hospice in a Facebook post. The hospice introduced 47-year-old...
Read more
Home News

Can TikTok help Lawrence Wong or Ong Ye Kung become next PM?

As TikTok has quickly become one of social media's most popular  platforms in recent years, little wonder that more and more  people are leaping...
Read more
Home News

Goodbye S$2 items at Daiso; additional 7% GST starting May 1, 2022

Japanese retail giant Daiso is not exempt from the inevitable price increases caused by the Goods and Services Tax...
Read more
Home News

Painting depicting MPs as monkeys and frogs sets Malaysian tongue wagging

A picture is worth a thousand words but this painting raises more questions Is it representative of Malaysia’s current status...
Read more
In the Hood

Would you pay S$1,000 for a plastic stool because a seven-time Formula One (F1) world champion sat on it?

Seven-time Formula One (F1) world champion Lewis Hamilton was spotted walking the streets of Kuala Lumpur earlier this week,...
Read more
Home News

Terminal cancer no hindrance for woman who helps out at Assisi Hospice

“What would you do if you know that the time you have is limited?” asks Assisi Hospice in a...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore