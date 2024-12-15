As one of the iconic personalities of the Workers’ Party – besides David Marshall and JB Jeyaretnam – Low Thia Khiang, now 68, has made his own indelible mark on Singapore’s political development.

In a somewhat unique way, setting an example and style that continues to influence the party, he has quietly left in the hands of his successors.

When he first came to Hougang from Tiong Bahru, he quickly worked hard to know the residents there—being in the ward almost 24/7—every wake, every celebration.

Hougang eventually became his fortress. From what I gathered, the ruling People’s Action Party was caught off guard when he was voted into Parliament in 1991.

This Teochew-speaking politician operating in a ward where the dialect was widely spoken was hard to dislodge. Low has been more than just another hardworking ground politician. As a Nantah graduate, he has the intellect to debate issues in Parliament.

Ultimately, he became what I would describe as an effective Member of Parliament, one that others should emulate – whether you are PAP or Opposition.

Not every political leader has earned the amount of goodwill and integrity that Low has garnered, that he could leave his ward to contest and win a GRC and not lose the SMC that he left behind. The redoubtable Chiam See Tong tried but did not succeed.

Low built up a formidable party machinery.

Bear in mind that ministers lost in Aljunied GRC in 2011. And in addition to Hougang, Aljunied GRC has become another impregnable WP stronghold.

A reduced majority in 2015, the consequence of voters repaying a debt they owed founding PM Lee Kuan Yew following his passing, gave the false impression that Aljunied voters were ready to return to the PAP fold in GE2020.

Nothing of the sort happened. Instead, the WP increased its majority in Aljunied and even scooped up Sengkang GRC.

Low did not even stand in GE2020.

He had successfully groomed and let new leaders take over the party, obviously fully confident that Pritam Singh and his team would carry the WP flag high.

Indeed. Every WP MP has become a household name. Thanks to Low, who said he would not stand for election in the coming General Elections. He has retired, though he is still a member of the party’s central executive committee.

Whether he will pop up here and there now and then to say something, we will leave it to him.

Parliament will miss him. So will Hougang.

Tan Bah Bah is a former senior leader writer with The Straits Times. He was also managing editor of a magazine publishing company