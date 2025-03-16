Seriously, the only notable Opposition person who should object to the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee report would be Dr Chee Soon Juan. The secretary-general of the Singapore Democratic Party has found out that the single constituency he has fought in against the People’s Action Party is no more. He has to now think hard about the next ward – SMC or GRC – to start all over again. Time is not on Dr Chee’s side.

I focus on Dr Chee for a number of reasons.

If not for him – and his erstwhile mentor Chiam See Tong and the late Workers’ Party leader Jeyaretnam and later Low Thia Khiang, Singapore would not have much opposition politics to talk about.

Whereas Chiam was less confrontationist, Dr Chee was always pushing the political envelope.

He has lately displayed a more approachable persona. He even opened a restaurant.

We need someone like Dr Chee in Parliament. The live GE2020 TV debate showed the public could not be expected to hear one-sided debates all the time. His and the views of Workers’ Party’s Jamus Lim made the debate lively, and the viewers thoroughly engaged.

We seriously require alternative views which capture the public’s imagination. Add life and fresher views and not drama for drama’s sake.

The other thing is: Having been a restauranteur now, Dr Chee surely has new perspectives to offer on F n B issues and matters.

This is not an end-of-career tribute to Dr Chee. Rather, it’s a strong reminder to him that where there were some reservations about him in his colourful past, I have now admiration.

Dr Chee has made his contribution to this country in his own way.

It was never easy fighting for the Opposition’s cause in the early years. I’m not even sure that it is now.

But Dr Chee is still here and still at it.

Let not the disappearance of Bukit Batok constituency end an illustrious career. That would be a big shame and a blot on Singapore’s political history.

Tan Bah Bah is a former senior leader writer with The Straits Times. He was also managing editor of a magazine publishing company