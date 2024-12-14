;
“Love Your Enemy” stars Ju Ji Hoon and Jung Yu Mi revisit the location of their first kiss

December 14, 2024

KOREA: According to Soompi, tvN’s “Love Your Enemy” has revealed a glimpse of Ju Ji Hoon and Jung Yu Mi’s first date as adults!

The romantic comedy follows “arch-nemeses” Seok Ji Won (Ju Ji Hoon) and Yoon Ji Won (Jung Yu Mi), who share the same birthday and name but come from feuding families.

The two reunite 18 years after parting ways, entangled in a new chapter of their story.

Photo: Instagram/tvN Drama

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Yoon Ji Won couldn’t shake off the memory of her kiss with Seok Ji Won, even while Gong Moon Soo (Lee Si Woo) confessed his feelings to her.

Though Seok Ji Won had forgotten about the kiss in a daze, Yoon Ji Won remained preoccupied with it.

Their budding connection reignited when they noticed the “crazy lilacs” blooming, signaling Seok Ji Won’s victory in their bet and the start of their second romance.

In newly unveiled stills from the upcoming episode, Seok Ji Won and Yoon Ji Won sneak away on a secret nighttime date. Returning to the pond where they shared their first kiss 18 years ago, the couple relives a cherished moment from their past.

As they sit together by the water, Yoon Ji Won eventually dozes off on Seok Ji Won’s shoulder. Seok Ji Won, in turn, stays perfectly still, watching her quietly to avoid waking her up.

Covert relationship

The production team hinted at the intriguing question of how Seok Ji Won and Yoon Ji Won’s secret relationship will progress. As their feelings for each other grow, will fate intervene to bring them closer?  Please stay tuned for Episodes 7 and 8 to find out.

Don’t miss Seok Ji Won and Yoon Ji Won’s romantic date in “Love Your Enemy,” airing on Dec 14 at 9:20 pm KST!

Ju Ji Hoon is a renowned South Korean actor and model known for his captivating performances and striking looks. Born on May 16, 1982, in Seoul, South Korea, he began his career as a model before transitioning to acting.

