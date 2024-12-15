SINGAPORE: A recent survey by the popular YouTube channel Asian Boss has revealed that most young Singaporeans are choosing to remain single now.

In a series of street interviews, many participants openly shared that they were not ready to enter a relationship. For many, this phase of their lives is about focusing on personal growth, education, and setting themselves up for the future.

One participant expressed, “I’m not really interested right now. I feel like at my current age, I’d rather… how do you say it? ‘Youth it out’ more first before getting into a relationship.”

Others pointed out that they’re busy laying the groundwork for their future, whether it’s about building a career, achieving financial stability, or simply enjoying their independence.

When asked about the age at which they would consider settling down and starting a family, the majority responded that it would be around their late 20s or early 30s.

One participant remarked, “I think maybe around 30 years old because, you know, let’s say you go to university, you’ve been working for a few years, and your income is more stable. I think that’s around 30 years old. That’s when I would want to have a family.”

Despite this general trend, one male participant shared a different perspective, expressing that he preferred finding a partner earlier in life.

He admitted, “I definitely wouldn’t want to end up alone when I grow up as an adult because going through work-life alone is quite scary and going at it alone is not something very ideal for me.”

Pressure from Society to Settle Down

Despite not being ready to commit to a serious relationship, many young Singaporeans still feel societal or familial pressure to find a partner.

One participant, in particular, noted that Singapore has implemented specific policies encouraging youth to engage in relationships, such as the Build-To-Order (BTO) housing scheme.

She said, “From my family, there’s a bit of pressure. I think it is in the context of Singapore as well. There is a bit more societal pressure compared to other societies, especially because of the policies that are in place to encourage that. It does feel a bit more accelerated.”

Still, when asked to rate how important dating is on a scale of 1 to 10, a couple of them didn’t hesitate to score it a modest “5.” One participant explained, “I think right now, it’s like 5. It’s not that important. I feel like we’ve got other things to worry about.”

Thoughts on Dating Apps

When asked about their thoughts on dating apps, most participants said they don’t feel they can find a serious relationship through these platforms.

Many mentioned that while dating apps may be convenient for meeting new people, they often seem geared towards casual connections rather than long-term commitments.

One participant said, “I feel like most people on dating apps are just lonely. They honestly just want to find someone they can talk to, or they just need some physical touch and stuff like that.

So, I don’t think most people on dating apps are serious about getting into a committed relationship. It’s very casual.”

Nonetheless, the participants conveyed that they do not harbour judgment towards those who utilize dating apps, as they recognize it as merely another avenue for seeking a partner.

The Dating Pool in Singapore

The interview also delved into how young Singaporeans perceive the local dating pool. Some mentioned that it can feel small, as they often discover that their friends or ex-partners are acquaintances of their current partners.

Despite this, most participants agreed that finding someone in Singapore is still relatively easy.

One participant noted, “I think there are good people everywhere. But it’s changing in the context of Singapore, as there aren’t enough third spaces for free community events to bring people together, so it’s just like a probability thing.

People are not chancing upon each other as often, but I think good people exist everywhere.”

Another explained, “I think you can definitely find someone for you out there. You just need to put yourself out there and be willing to talk to as many people as you can.

Be friendly, and just take it easy. Don’t pressure yourself too much, and the right person will come along.”

Views on Interracial Relationships

As for interracial relationships, most participants said that society has become much more accepting of them. They believe today’s younger generation is less concerned with race when choosing a partner.

One participant shared, “All my relationships have been interracial, so I think it’s relatively okay. Not many people have said anything. Most people are even supportive of it.”

Another said, “Even though there’s a stigma, everyone’s open about it now. Social media also spreads the idea that it should be fine, and I think it’s fine.”

Featured image by Depositphotos(for illustration purposes only)