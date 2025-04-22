Man says his ‘crazy GF’ won’t stop stalking him after he tried to break up

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A man recently took to social media to share that his “crazy girlfriend” is stalking him, even though he had already told her that he wanted to break up.

In a post shared on the r/SingaporeRaw subreddit on Monday (April 21), the man explained that his girlfriend—or rather, his “soon-to-be ex”—has been persistently showing up at his workplace. She allegedly loiters around the vicinity, watches him from a distance, and follows him every day during his lunch break.

The man, who works in bank security, added that he feels helpless because she remains in public spaces where he has no authority to ask her to leave.

Moreover, despite blocking her on Instagram and WhatsApp and clearly telling her that he wants to end the relationship, she continues to stalk him. He also mentioned that there were instances when he had to temporarily unblock her just to communicate and ask her to stop loitering outside during lunch hours.

Growing increasingly alarmed by the situation, the man turned to the Reddit community for advice on how to manage the uncomfortable situation.

“You need to get the authorities involved.”

In the comments, one Singaporean Redditor responded, “She is stalking you because you allow it and maybe even like it. If I were you, I would call her, her parents, and her relatives for a meeting and tell them the smart and fun thing for her to do now is move on, or she will be sitting behind bars.”

Another suggested, “Do you have her family member’s contact? Perhaps you can try to enlist their help to stop her from harassing you before you file an official police report. although you owe her nothing, I think this could be a decent thing to do for her.”

Meanwhile, a third Redditor shared a personal experience to warn the man how dangerous these situations can become if ignored.

He wrote, “A similar case happened to my friend where he broke up with a girl. It escalated to the point where this girl showed up at his house and even called her guy friends to loiter around his house, wanting to beat him up. She created many accounts just to repeatedly check on his social media activities. She also showed up at his workplace, threatening to get him fired.

“Please call the police. You need to get the authorities involved because these people are the most dangerous if they are left unchecked. You’ll never know what they might do to you. For all you know, they might physically attack you. I am not scaring you but I just want to give you precautions.”

In Singapore, stalking is a criminal offence under the Protection from Harassment Act (POHA). Anyone found guilty of unlawful stalking may be fined up to $5,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

Acts that may constitute stalking include following the victim, attempting to initiate or maintain communication, loitering near the victim’s residence, workplace, or other frequented locations, interfering with the victim’s property, sending or delivering unsolicited items or messages, and placing the victim under surveillance.

Featured image by freepik (for illustration purposes only)