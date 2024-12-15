SINGAPORE: More than half (52%) of Singapore workers are using artificial intelligence (AI) in their jobs, but nearly half (45%) feel uneasy admitting it to their managers, worrying they might be labelled as incompetent, lazy, or cheating, according to Slack’s Workforce Index.

The survey, conducted in August, gathered insights from over 17,000 workers across 15 countries, including 1,008 participants from Singapore.

According to CNBC, Singapore’s demand for AI skills has also surged. Job platform Indeed reported a 4.6x increase in job postings related to generative AI between September 2023 and September 2024.

Despite this growing demand, many workers remain uncertain about the boundaries of AI usage at work.

Those who felt uncomfortable discussing their use of AI at work said their main fears include being seen as cheating, lazy or incompetent, as per Slack’s report.

Christina Janzer, Slack’s senior vice president of research and analytics, noted that while employees are excited to use AI, many are unsure how to apply it at work.

This uncertainty, she explained, is slowing down its wider adoption in workplaces. She said, “Too much of the burden today has been put on workers to figure out AI.”

“It’s important that leaders not only train workers to use AI but encourage employees to talk about it and experiment with AI out in the open,” she added.

Ms Janzer also said businesses should allow employees time to experiment with AI and share what they learned to inspire their co-workers. She added that employers should lead by example and provide clear guidance on which AI tools are “approved and trusted” for specific tasks.

Slack’s report highlighted that without clear guidance, workers are confused about when it’s acceptable to use AI at work, leading many to keep their usage hidden.

Despite this, 88% of employees in Singapore are eager to improve their AI skills and feel an urgency to become AI experts. However, 63% have spent less than five hours learning to use the technology.

According to Slack, employers must address the gap in training and provide clear AI guidelines to attract and support, as current employees and new professionals entering the workforce will gravitate to more supportive workplaces. /TISG

