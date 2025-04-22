Mediacorp honours the quiet power of Puan Noor Aishah

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A beloved humanitarian who touched the lives of many, Puan Noor Aishah, wife of Singapore’s first President Yusof Ishak, passed away on Tuesday (April 22) at the age of 91.

Honouring her, Mediacorp is airing a programme to highlight the contributions she made while working with her husband, President Yusof Ishak, to unite Singapore during its formative years.

Accessible in all four official languages, the programme will follow her journey from an unassuming homemaker to a pioneer who transformed the Istana into a symbol of nationhood, leaving behind a shining example of perseverance, service, and commitment.

Aside from the podiums and timings listed, the 30-minute programme can be viewed on demand via mewatch, cna.asia, and CNA YouTube.

- Advertisement -

Dignitaries paying tribute

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he and his wife, Ho Ching, were extremely distraught by her demise, recognising Puan Noor Aishah as a “remarkable woman of her time”.

SM Lee poignantly recalled Puan Noor Aishah as the partner of the head of state during Singapore’s troubled early days.

“Singaporeans lived through racial riots, separation from Malaysia and the initial difficult years that followed.

“Together with Encik Yusof Ishak, she helped keep the people united and positive even when the odds were long, and the outlook was sobering, making a lasting contribution to Singapore.”

- Advertisement -

Articulating a similar sentiment, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that Puan Noor Aishah “rose to the occasion and she made a lasting contribution … at a time when we were going through difficulties as a young nation”.

The leaders praised her as a “force of good in her own right”, supporting countless social causes and a patron to numerous establishments. Many Singaporeans agree that her strength and magnanimity have touched their lives.

Puan Noor Aishah was also a “steadfast pillar of support” to Mr Yusof throughout his tenure as head of state from 1959 to 1970, a crucial phase in Singapore’s history that was marked by countless challenges of building a new nation.

She was intensely involved in charitable causes and championed various social initiatives, predominantly supporting women, children, and the less privileged.

- Advertisement -

“Her grace, humility, and unwavering dedication earned her the respect of Singaporeans from all walks of life, and continue to inspire us today,” the dignitaries believe.

Remembering Puan Noor Aishah programme schedule

22 April 2025

CNA 4pm, 9pm

Channel 5 8.30pm

Channel 8 7.30pm

Suria 8.30pm

Vasantham 9pm