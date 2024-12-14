KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, on the Dec 13 episode of MBC’s I Live Alone, NCT’s Doyoung shared a fun-filled day with TV personality Jonathan Yiombi.

Doyoung revealed that he wanted to be friends with Jonathan, who is four years younger than him. “He was one of the first celebrities I asked to exchange numbers with,” Doyoung said.

Doyoung invited Jonathan to his house and made a healthy yet simple meal, including candied sweet potatoes and a ginseng protein smoothie.

The episode also highlighted their shared interest in history. Both, who previously received Rank II on the Korean History Competence Exam, are getting ready to retake it in February.

Boundless energy

The duo then set out for an on-site history lesson, hiking along the 18 km Hanyang City Wall trail. In contrast, the challenging trail left Doyoung worn out.

Jonathan was impressed with his boundless energy, greeting fellow hikers enthusiastically. Doyoung admitted, “I’m not really the active type, but Jonathan broke me out of my shell.”

After the rewarding hike, the two friends indulged in a hearty meal of gukbap (rice in hot soup), jeyuk bokkeum (spicy stir-fried pork), and sundubu jjigae (soft tofu stew).

Motivated by Jonathan’s big appetite, as he easily finished three bowls of rice, Doyoung surprised the I Live Alone cast by managing two bowls himself.

Friendship filled with laughter

The episode captured their growing friendship, filled with laughter, shared goals, and good food, showcasing Doyoung’s playful and relaxed side.

South Korean singer, actor, and host Kim Dong Young is better known by his stage name, Doyoung. Through the subunits NCT 127 and NCT DoJaeJung, he is a member of the South Korean boy band NCT.

Doyoung is known for his powerful vocals and captivating stage presence. He has participated in various NCT sub-unit activities, showcasing his versatility as a performer.

In addition to his music career, Doyoung has also ventured into acting. He has appeared in several dramas and musicals, demonstrating his acting talent.