Home News 'Economy rice is no longer economy,' Netizens tell Lim Tean of increase...

‘Economy rice is no longer economy,’ Netizens tell Lim Tean of increase in food prices

Photo: FB screengrab/ Lim Tean

Mr Lim, who heads the People’s Voice party, said that a 25 per cent increase may not seem like much to someone who is well off or rich. But to those who aren’t, he wrote, “a 25% increase in food prices constitutes a significant burden on your income.

By Anna Maria Romero
- Advertisement -

Opposition leader and lawyer Lim Tean wrote in a Facebook post late on Saturday night (Apr 9) that he had “discovered to my horror” that the price of economy rice—a meal popular with many Singaporeans—had gone up in price by a considerable 25 per cent at a stall he goes to frequently.

“For many, it is the closest thing to home-cooked food… A dish used to cost $2 but now costs $2.50.”

He then asked followers to let him know of similar significant price increases that have an impact on their daily life.

Mr Lim, who heads the People’s Voice party, said that a 25 per cent increase may not seem like much to someone who is well off or rich.

But to those who aren’t, he wrote, “a 25% increase in food prices constitutes a significant burden on your income. 

Imagine a worker earning $1300 ( before CPF deduction ) who eats economy rice and now has to pay 25% more for his meals.” 

Mr Lim added, “Let’s see what the PAP does to bring down inflation. Till now, I have not seen them do anything.”

Food prices have been on the rise since last year due to supply chain issues because of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as regional climate issues. Also, Russia’s recent attack on Ukraine has also had an effect on global inflation.

Netizens who commented on Mr Lim’s post wrote that they have also observed the rise in food prices.

One woman wrote that her grocery bill increased by $30.

Others wrote of their own experiences with higher-priced food, both in Food and Beverage establishments and in groceries and markets.

/TISG

Lim Tean claims egg prices have increased by 2.5 times in 3 years

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Home News

‘Dear atm, you can do better,’ Netizens tell man whose GF has no plans to work after graduation

Netizens were united in their advice to a man whose girlfriend says she does not want to work after she graduates—break up with her as soon as possible. In an April 9 (Saturday) post on the NUS Whispers Facebook page,...
Read more
Home News

‘Economy rice is no longer economy,’ Netizens tell Lim Tean of increase in food prices

Opposition leader and lawyer Lim Tean wrote in a Facebook post late on Saturday night (Apr 9) that he had “discovered to my horror”...
Read more
Featured News

PAP on a roll: liddat how, WP, PSP and SDP?

This has been a good week for the ruling People’s Action Party – with the Opposition still licking its wounds as it tries to...
Read more
Celebrity

Ix Shen back in Ukraine, compares Bucha to Sook Ching massacre

A month after leaving Ukraine, former Mediacorp star Ix Shen is back in the country - this time as part of a volunteer group...
Read more
Business & Economy

Apple iPad Air 2022 review – “Device is too cool for school”

The new iPad Air 2022 is, as the saying goes, too cool for school. Apple has taken the 2020 model and upgraded it with...
Read more
Home News

‘Dear atm, you can do better,’ Netizens tell man whose GF has no plans to work after graduation

Netizens were united in their advice to a man whose girlfriend says she does not want to work after...
Read more
Home News

‘Economy rice is no longer economy,’ Netizens tell Lim Tean of increase in food prices

Opposition leader and lawyer Lim Tean wrote in a Facebook post late on Saturday night (Apr 9) that he...
Read more
Featured News

PAP on a roll: liddat how, WP, PSP and SDP?

This has been a good week for the ruling People’s Action Party – with the Opposition still licking its...
Read more
Celebrity

Ix Shen back in Ukraine, compares Bucha to Sook Ching massacre

A month after leaving Ukraine, former Mediacorp star Ix Shen is back in the country - this time as...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore