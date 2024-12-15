SINGAPORE: Eligible Singaporeans should claim their S$300 CDC voucher before the year ends. This is part of the government’s initiative to help households manage the rising cost of living, with a total of S$800 in vouchers available throughout 2024.

The scheme, which has two phases, started with a S$500 voucher released in January 2024 and an additional S$300 voucher in June. Households must claim these vouchers by Dec 31, 2024, to benefit from this support.

This scheme is part of the broader Assurance Package, launched in the 2024 Budget by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, to help families with their daily expenses while also boosting the local economy.

The vouchers can be redeemed at participating hawkers, heartland merchants, and supermarkets.

In addition to the CDC Vouchers, the government has rolled out other initiatives, including the Cost-of-Living Package in September 2023, valued at S$1.1 billion, to support households further.

These vouchers can be used at various outlets, including popular supermarkets like FairPrice, Cold Storage, and Giant Singapore, as well as local hawker centres and small retail shops selling necessities like toiletries and snacks, as reported by Yuvagalam.

To claim the vouchers, go to go.gov.sg/cdcv using a smartphone, tablet, or computer. A household representative can log in with their Singpass account and follow the steps to claim the vouchers.

Once done, the digital CDC Voucher can be used by anyone in the household.

To use the vouchers, show the digital QR code at participating outlets. Households can combine multiple vouchers in a single transaction to cover larger purchases.

However, any unused value from a voucher cannot be refunded in cash. It is also important to note that the vouchers cannot be used for restricted items like alcohol, petrol, or lottery products.

Households can also get more value from their CDC Vouchers with supermarket promotions offering extra savings:

FairPrice: Spend at least S$50 to get S$4 return vouchers (valid until Jan 1, 2025)

Cold Storage: Spend at least S$80 to get S$8 return vouchers (valid until Jan 1, 2025)

Giant Singapore: Spend at least S$60 to get S$6 return vouchers (valid until Jan 1, 2025)

