Young worker worried because ‘aunty colleague keeps buying stuff’ for him

SINGAPORE: A young Redditor, who happens to be the youngest staff member in his company, has raised some concerns on social media as he shared that his ‘aunty colleague keeps buying stuff’ for him even when he politely says no.

He shared: “i’m 22 n i work in a small company, im the youngest staff there with the next youngest person being 25 years older than me. this colleague of mine, she’s an aunty, she keeps buying me snacks even tho i’ve politely rejected them each time i’ve told her that she shouldn’t buy me anything n she could be using that money for other purposes. whenever i bring that up she gets mad at me, storms out n leaves the items she bought on my table idk what to do to get her to stop, idk if she’s doing this bcuz she has no kids or there’s other factors.”

Seeking opinions from the online community, he added, “would like the opinions of u guys here as i find my situation really strange”

He also clarified, “i should’ve added in the post earlier, said aunty buys me stuff very often, almost daily hence y it’s strange to me. if it’s once in a while i understand cuz i would do that too. n also no i do not think she’s hitting on me that’s crazy.”

Redditor lolololol120 commented, “Chill bro you probably not an aunty rizzer, my aunty staff also buy snacks for me… it probably because they work to kill time not to save for retirement. They just treat u like a small kid Nia.”

Kalitoes, another user, agreed that the ‘aunty’ was simply being kind, stating, “Very simple, Because they would like another auntie to do it unto their own kid. I realise aunties when they reach a certain age are really nice to youths and young adults even if they don’t have kids, could be just personality or natural maternal instincts.”

Redditor Fedeswagverde shared a similar situation, saying, “There was a hawker in my school canteen from when I used to teach, kind old mak cik. Always gave me a teh tarik for free even if I don’t buy anything. Told me her kid was a few years older than me (I was 19 at the time) and studying outside the country. My bet is the same well for your case.”

WFH_Quack jokingly chimed in, saying, “Accept it and give me the snacks. We can meet up on a weekly basis.”

One Redditor simply asked, “why not just take the snacks?”

An ‘aunty’ Redditor shared her perspective, explaining, “Am an aunty. I always buy biscuits for the pantry. I stock instant noodles and let everyone know they can help themselves if they missed lunch cuz of work. I make sure we get at least a slice of cake or small card or gift (like cookies) on birthdays. If there’s a kid around (anyone more than 6 years younger than me is a kid), I’ll watch out for them, offer them snacks, fruit, coffee, make sure they eat.”

She added, “I’ve been like this forever it’s really not about any specific person. It’s about my need to take care of the younger ones. And the older ones. Basically everyone. She’s not hitting on you, she probably has a kid overseas, or has been a big sister or aunty all her life and can’t turn it off.”

Offering practical advice to the young worker’s concern, she suggested, “Tell her you’re on a diet and the snacks make it hard for you, and maybe chat a bit. So she doesn’t get offended. Some aunties can be a bit upset if rejected (not very mature I know) but ask them a bit about there family or whatever and don’t be rude la you’re still new.”

Another aunty shared, “Am an aunty. Was doing the same when wasn’t aunty, but for far more mercenary reasons. People work better when they are happy. When we work better, my work is easier. Then I’m happier. Just common sense to me.”

So why do ‘aunties’ go the extra mile? As one aunty shared, ‘people work better when they are happy,’ and sometimes it can be from something as small as a snack.