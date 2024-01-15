SINGAPORE: While Singapore’s economy has begun to return to pre-COVID levels, the job market still remains competitive.

You are up against the highly educated locals competing for these job positions against global talents who wish to live and work in Singapore. So, how do you gain an edge to stand out against the rest? Enhance your skills. Show employers that you’re serious about your career growth.

Here are the top 5 skills that Singaporeans believe will be the most crucial for their roles over the next five years, according to an ADP study:

Management skills

In ADP’s People At Work 2023 study, 41% of Singaporeans consider this skill essential for their career.

Through education and hands-on management experience, one can hone their management skills. These skills allow managers to connect with their colleagues and interact effectively with their subordinates, facilitating the smooth running of business within the organization.

According to the Corporate Finance Institute, the six essential management skills that any manager should possess are:

Planning Communication Decision-making Delegation Problem-solving Ability to motivate employees

People skills

People skills come in second on the list, as perceived by 37% of Singaporeans, who believe they are essential to their line of work.

In contrast to technical skills, which are industry-specific abilities gained through experience in a particular field, people skills are the attributes that help you connect with the people around you at work, whether this may be your co-workers, your higher-ups, or your subordinates.

People with excellent people skills are often described as ‘approachable’ or ‘good communicators’.

Developing people skills throughout your career and showcasing them prominently on your resume when applying for jobs is imperative, as they are necessary in all sectors and job titles.

Data analysis skills

Nowadays, where countless companies in various industries rely heavily on data, people with data analysis skills have become more in demand.

In Singapore, at least 34% of respondents believe this is significant for their sector.

As per Coursera, these are the skills that data analysts should have:

Structured Query Language (SQL)

Statistical programming

Machine learning

Probability and statistics

Data management

Statistical visualization

Econometrics

Networking skills

Networking ranks as the fourth most important skill on the list, with 33% of Singaporean respondents stating that this is crucial to their profession in the next five years.

While there are many formal definitions of networking, this skill simply refers to establishing, maintaining, and nurturing a network of ties with people you have met socially or professionally.

It revolves around the notion that relationships can be formed through shared interests. This could include things like your profession, affiliation with a group, college, or organization, or your business interests.

Networking skills are highly valued by employers because they are an integral part of building strong professional relationships, whether it be with colleagues, co-workers, or clients.

Written and communication skills

27% of respondents believe this skill will remain important in their roles in the future.

Effective communication is essential in any line of work.

Regardless of how irrelevant writing may appear in a certain industry, viewing it as a vital component of your skill set is important.

Most, if not all, hiring procedures require cover letters, and those who have strong writing abilities frequently stand out in the field of applicants.

This skill is also widely used in this digital age, where most employees communicate with clients and coworkers via emails and group chats.