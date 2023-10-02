Home News In the Hood What's Happening in October 2023?

What’s Happening in October 2023?

Singapore
Photo: Freepik / tawatchai07
By Mary Alavanza

So many things to look forward to!

SINGAPORE: So what’s happening in October 2023? October has arrived, and if you’re in search of activities for this month, here’s a list for you.

October 1

Don’t miss these activities that started in September but are ending today:

Oct 1 Museum Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Resorts World Sentosa From $27
Oct 1 Engineering The Ocean Imagineer’s Work Studio Artscience Museum Free
Oct 1 Festive Mid-Autumn Festival 2023 – Garden of Blooms Gardens By The Bay Free
Oct 1 Design Singapore’s Largest Flower Carpet Gardens By The Bay Free
Oct 1 Music Rhythm of Mongolia Gardens By The Bay Free
Oct 1 Music FUR(UK) Esplanade From $67.50

Ongoing Events from today October 1

For the creatives in S’pore, here’s what you can indulge in from today onwards.

Oct 1-7 Musical Romeo & Juliet Victoria Theatre From $68
Oct 1-8 Theatre & JULIET Sands Theatre From $68
Oct 1-18 Design, Nature Yeo’s Drinkable Garden Gardens By The Bay $12
Oct 1-29 Exhibition Sensory Odyssey: Into the Heart of Our Living World Art Science Museum $21
Halloween Events

Enjoy the Halloween season with these activities.

Oct 6,7,13,20,21,27,28,29 Harrowing Halloween Singapore Discovery Centre From $35
Oct 6,7,13,14,20,21,27,28 Curse of the Foresaken Trail: Halloween hunt at Fort Canning National Museum From $29.90
Today till Nov 5 Trick or Thrills Resorts World Sentosa Various
today till Nov 4 Halloween Horror Nights Universal Studios From $79
Oct 13-14 SAFRA Punggol Presents: The Island Rescue Punggol From $4
Oct 20-31 Halloween Night – Saints & Sinners at The Secret Haven Mount Sophia From $110
Oct 26 – 29 Halloween Scream Fest Downtown East $48
Oct 26 – 29 Trick’O Treat Kids Pasir Ris From $10
Oct 27 – 29 Halloween Immersive Experience: The Enchanting Phantom Stamford Arts Centre Black Box From $40
Oct 27 – 28 The Official Singapore Halloween Pub Crawl 2023 Various Venues $69
Oct 28 – 29 VCHpresents Organ: A Haunted Halloween Hymn Victoria Concert Hall From $10
Oct 28 – 29 The Market Sessions: Fearville Selegie Road From $28
Oct 28 Yokai Halloween 2023 Downtown East Free
Oct 28 Hallowe-en @ Opera Estate Opera Estate Free
Oct 28 THAI PARTY 2.2023 – Halloween Night Boat Quay Free
Oct 29 Secret Sunrise Singapore Haw Par Villa
Oct 31 Best Soundtracks of Tim Burton CHIJMES From $39
Upcoming Events

More to look forward to.

Oct 5 Music Heroic Tales of Richard Strauss Esplanade From $15
Oct 6-8 Music Baybeats 2023 Esplanade Various
Oct 6-8 Musical Musical Tales of Little-Known Tails Esplanade Free
Oct 6 Music JADE EYES (Taiwan) Esplanade Free
Oct 6 Music MASS OF THE FERMENTING DREGS (Japan) Esplanade Free
Oct 6 Music Delta Sleep (UK) Esplanade Free
Oct 8 Music Holy Serpent (AUS) Esplanade Free
Oct 13 – 14 Music Dvořák and Tchaikovsky – Hans Graf and Leonidas Kavakos Victoria Concert Hall From $25
Oct 13 – 15 Dance Singapore Flamenco Festival 2023 [G] Esplanade From $38
Oct 13 – 15 Dance; AR Mali Bucha: Dance Offering Esplanade From $24
Oct 14 Dance Introduction to Cinderella Esplanade $20
Oct 15 Comedy The Gaurav Gupta Show Victoria Theatre From $59
From Oct 18 Family The Cat in the Hat KC Arts Centre From $27
Oct 19 – 5 Nov Musical MAMMA MIA! Sands Theatre From $68
Oct 19 Music Piano Recital by Lukas Geniušas: Schubert & Rachmaninoff Victoria Concert Hall From $28
Oct 20 – 22 Nature Planters Market Gardens By The Bay Free
Oct 20 Music Bennett Violin Concerto and Tchaikovsky 4 Esplanade From $15
Oct 21 Music Blue Note Tokyo All-Star Jazz Orchestra Esplanade From $39
Oct 21 Exhibition New Eden: Science Fiction Mythologies Transformed ArtScience Museum From $20
Oct 27- Nov 12 Theatre Into the Woods Esplanade From $35
Oct 28 Sport Race for Good by The Salvation Army Gardens By The Bay $70
Oct 28 Theatre; Comedy Kings & Queens of Comedy Asia 10 Esplanade From $58
For everyone looking forward to October, here are events everyone can enjoy!

The Independent Singapore

