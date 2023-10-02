SINGAPORE: So what’s happening in October 2023? October has arrived, and if you’re in search of activities for this month, here’s a list for you.
October 1
Don’t miss these activities that started in September but are ending today:
|Oct 1
|Museum
|Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
|Resorts World Sentosa
|From $27
|Oct 1
|Engineering
|The Ocean Imagineer’s Work Studio
|Artscience Museum
|Free
|Oct 1
|Festive
|Mid-Autumn Festival 2023 – Garden of Blooms
|Gardens By The Bay
|Free
|Oct 1
|Design
|Singapore’s Largest Flower Carpet
|Gardens By The Bay
|Free
|Oct 1
|Music
|Rhythm of Mongolia
|Gardens By The Bay
|Free
|Oct 1
|Music
|FUR(UK)
|Esplanade
|From $67.50
Ongoing Events from today October 1
For the creatives in S’pore, here’s what you can indulge in from today onwards.
|Oct 1-7
|Musical
|Romeo & Juliet
|Victoria Theatre
|From $68
|Oct 1-8
|Theatre
|& JULIET
|Sands Theatre
|From $68
|Oct 1-18
|Design, Nature
|Yeo’s Drinkable Garden
|Gardens By The Bay
|$12
|Oct 1-29
|Exhibition
|Sensory Odyssey: Into the Heart of Our Living World
|Art Science Museum
|$21
Halloween Events
Enjoy the Halloween season with these activities.
|Oct 6,7,13,20,21,27,28,29
|Harrowing Halloween
|Singapore Discovery Centre
|From $35
|Oct 6,7,13,14,20,21,27,28
|Curse of the Foresaken Trail: Halloween hunt at Fort Canning
|National Museum
|From $29.90
|Today till Nov 5
|Trick or Thrills
|Resorts World Sentosa
|Various
|today till Nov 4
|Halloween Horror Nights
|Universal Studios
|From $79
|Oct 13-14
|SAFRA Punggol Presents: The Island Rescue
|Punggol
|From $4
|Oct 20-31
|Halloween Night – Saints & Sinners at The Secret Haven
|Mount Sophia
|From $110
|Oct 26 – 29
|Halloween Scream Fest
|Downtown East
|$48
|Oct 26 – 29
|Trick’O Treat Kids
|Pasir Ris
|From $10
|Oct 27 – 29
|Halloween Immersive Experience: The Enchanting Phantom
|Stamford Arts Centre Black Box
|From $40
|Oct 27 – 28
|The Official Singapore Halloween Pub Crawl 2023
|Various Venues
|$69
|Oct 28 – 29
|VCHpresents Organ: A Haunted Halloween Hymn
|Victoria Concert Hall
|From $10
|Oct 28 – 29
|The Market Sessions: Fearville
|Selegie Road
|From $28
|Oct 28
|Yokai Halloween 2023
|Downtown East
|Free
|Oct 28
|Hallowe-en @ Opera Estate
|Opera Estate
|Free
|Oct 28
|THAI PARTY 2.2023 – Halloween Night
|Boat Quay
|Free
|Oct 29
|Secret Sunrise Singapore
|Haw Par Villa
|Oct 31
|Best Soundtracks of Tim Burton
|CHIJMES
|From $39
Upcoming Events
More to look forward to.
|Oct 5
|Music
|Heroic Tales of Richard Strauss
|Esplanade
|From $15
|Oct 6-8
|Music
|Baybeats 2023
|Esplanade
|Various
|Oct 6-8
|Musical
|Musical Tales of Little-Known Tails
|Esplanade
|Free
|Oct 6
|Music
|JADE EYES (Taiwan)
|Esplanade
|Free
|Oct 6
|Music
|MASS OF THE FERMENTING DREGS (Japan)
|Esplanade
|Free
|Oct 6
|Music
|Delta Sleep (UK)
|Esplanade
|Free
|Oct 8
|Music
|Holy Serpent (AUS)
|Esplanade
|Free
|Oct 13 – 14
|Music
|Dvořák and Tchaikovsky – Hans Graf and Leonidas Kavakos
|Victoria Concert Hall
|From $25
|Oct 13 – 15
|Dance
|Singapore Flamenco Festival 2023 [G]
|Esplanade
|From $38
|Oct 13 – 15
|Dance; AR
|Mali Bucha: Dance Offering
|Esplanade
|From $24
|Oct 14
|Dance
|Introduction to Cinderella
|Esplanade
|$20
|Oct 15
|Comedy
|The Gaurav Gupta Show
|Victoria Theatre
|From $59
|From Oct 18
|Family
|The Cat in the Hat
|KC Arts Centre
|From $27
|Oct 19 – 5 Nov
|Musical
|MAMMA MIA!
|Sands Theatre
|From $68
|Oct 19
|Music
|Piano Recital by Lukas Geniušas: Schubert & Rachmaninoff
|Victoria Concert Hall
|From $28
|Oct 20 – 22
|Nature
|Planters Market
|Gardens By The Bay
|Free
|Oct 20
|Music
|Bennett Violin Concerto and Tchaikovsky 4
|Esplanade
|From $15
|Oct 21
|Music
|Blue Note Tokyo All-Star Jazz Orchestra
|Esplanade
|From $39
|Oct 21
|Exhibition
|New Eden: Science Fiction Mythologies Transformed
|ArtScience Museum
|From $20
|Oct 27- Nov 12
|Theatre
|Into the Woods
|Esplanade
|From $35
|Oct 28
|Sport
|Race for Good by The Salvation Army
|Gardens By The Bay
|$70
|Oct 28
|Theatre; Comedy
|Kings & Queens of Comedy Asia 10
|Esplanade
|From $58
For everyone looking forward to October, here are events everyone can enjoy!
